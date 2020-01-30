Books

American Dirt Author Cancels Book Tour, Claiming Safety Concerns

The tour may be canceled, but the book is benefiting from the controversy.

|

(Screenshot via CBS/Youtube)

Jeanine Cummins' novel American Dirt depicts the migrant crisis from the perspective of a Mexican woman feeling cartel violence. But the book has so infuriated its target audience—immigration-sympathetic liberals—that its publisher has canceled the rest of Cummins' book tour, ostensibly due to "safety concerns."

The kerfuffle hasn't hurt book sales. On the contrary, American Dirt is expected to debut as a number one fiction bestseller, thanks in part to Oprah's endorsement. Controversies can be very beneficial in the world of publishing, and part of me wonders whether the publisher is overhyping the safety concerns in order to make the book seem more taboo, and thus a must-buy.

That said, it's certainly the case that American Dirt has received tons of negative coverage—not from the sort of Trump-supporting anti-immigrant people who might be expected to object to the story's ideology, but from liberals who think Cummins is engaged in cultural appropriation. Cummins is white—though she has claimed a Puerto Rican grandmother—and stands accused of writing about peoples and cultures to which she does not belong.

"The asymmetry of Cummins's identity (she's white and not an immigrant) and story (a Mexican woman's flight to the United States with her son) has led to charges of racial and cultural appropriation and publishing-industry whitewashing," notes The Atlantic's Randy Boyagoda. "Making matters worse, the novel is a commercial success: It won a seven-figure advance and was optioned for a film adaptation amid broader industry buzz, and it's an Oprah Book Club selection….This is fundamentally a fight about an industry; it's about how book publishers do business, and with whom."

While there are certainly inequities in the world of publishing, it seems unfair to fault the book itself for this. More persuasive are criticisms of Cummins' writing quality, though this line of attack blurs with the others.

"Cummins plops overly-ripe Mexican stereotypes, among them the Latin lover, the suffering mother, and the stoic manchild, into her wannabe realist prose," Myriam Gurba writes in her review. "Toxic heteroromanticism gives the sludge an arc and because the white gaze taints her prose, Cummins positions the United States of America as a magnetic sanctuary, a beacon toward which the story's chronology chugs."

Gurba also balked at Cummins's stated intention, which was to move beyond the portrayal of Mexican migrants as a "faceless brown mass" and instead "give these people a face." The use of the phrase these people was apparently anathema to her.

I'm singling out Gurba's review because it's a good representation: It contains both reasonable criticisms and a blind rage that a white author would dare to write a book about Mexican people—and declare her sympathy for them using language that falls short of what the most woke Latinx activist would prefer.

In any case, the tour might be canceled, but the book is not. If anything, it's benefiting from the controversy.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.30.2020 at 12:12 pm

    but from liberals who think Cummins is engaged in cultural appropriation. Cummins is white—though she has claimed a Puerto Rican grandmother—and stands accused of writing about peoples and cultures to which she does not belong.

    Jesus fuck these people. Fuck them with a rusty meat hook.

  2. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.30.2020 at 12:15 pm

    Toxic heteroromanticism

    Um, what?

    the white gaze taints her prose

    I can’t even…

    the United States of America as a magnetic sanctuary, a beacon

    Which I’m sure is not at all how people fleeing Mexico and South American countries view the US.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.30.2020 at 1:08 pm

      “Toxic heteroromanticism” was my nickname in undergrad.

      When I moved on to Native American gynecology school it became “white gaze proses her taint.”

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.30.2020 at 12:16 pm

    “Toxic heteroromanticism gives the sludge an arc and because the white gaze taints her prose, Cummins positions the United States of America as a magnetic sanctuary

    Wh…wait… ISN’T the US a magnetic sanctuary, or were all the migrants trying to get to Russia via a short boat ride from the Aleutian Islands, and passing through the US southern border was just one hurdle in a long list of many they had to hop?

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.30.2020 at 12:17 pm

    “Jeanine Cummins’ novel American Dirt depicts the migrant crisis from the perspective of a Mexican woman feeling cartel violence”

    So, it’s awful.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.30.2020 at 12:20 pm

      When are we going to get a novel about the hardworking cartels?Hardworking coyotes, struggling to feed their families, tirelessly striving to get these migrants to their destination.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.30.2020 at 12:24 pm

        I might actually read that.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        January.30.2020 at 12:33 pm

        Was Casablanca a book first?

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          January.30.2020 at 12:37 pm

          No, it was a city first.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.30.2020 at 12:17 pm

    No mention of your own book?

  6. Gray_Jay
    January.30.2020 at 12:23 pm

    Let Them Fight.gif

    But it’s the violent white supremacists that we all need to worry about.

  7. Mickey Rat
    January.30.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Really, the fact that the culturally terrible United States is the place all these oppressed people want to come to (and it is unfair if they are not allowed to) seems to be contradiction that taxes even the progressive capacity for cognitive dissonance.

    1. Jerryskids
      January.30.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Not to mention the fact that the mushy-headed reviewer doesn’t seem to appreciate that the United States is one of the very few places on Earth she could possibly make a living spouting her nonsense. Why don’t you move your dumb ass back to Mexico and see what professional wokeness pays in pesos? I’m sure there’s plenty of opportunity there for someone with your talents.

      1. Jerryskids
        January.30.2020 at 1:00 pm

        First lines from the review:

        When I tell gringos that my Mexican grandfather worked as a publicist, the news silences them.

        Shocked facial expressions follow suit.

        Their heads look ready to explode and I can tell they’re thinking, “In Mexico, there are PUBLICISTS?!”

        I wryly grin at these fulanos and let my smile speak on my behalf. It answers, “Yes, bitch, in México, there are things to publicize such as our own fucking opinions about YOU.”

        LOL! This has never happened. Nobody has ever expressed shock and amazement that there are publicists in Mexico, not even if you live and work exclusively with retards and the hyperekplexic. Nobody has ever fucking been the least goddamn bit interested that your grandfather was a publicist in Mexico.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          January.30.2020 at 1:02 pm

          When I tell gringos that my Mexican grandfather worked as a publicist, the news silences them.

          Shocked facial expressions follow suit.

          Their heads look ready to explode and I can tell they’re thinking, “In Mexico, there are PUBLICISTS?!”

          I wryly grin at these fulanos and let my smile speak on my behalf. It answers, “Yes, bitch, in México, there are things to publicize such as our own fucking opinions about YOU.”

          She’s lying. And she’s racist. Dismissed.

  8. Longtobefree
    January.30.2020 at 12:25 pm

    1. It’s fiction
    2. Oprah likes it
    3. If you can only write about ‘your own’ culture/background, do we just drop science fiction altogether?
    4. It has lefties all in a faint

    too much conflict; please remove this story about the story.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.30.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Wait a minute… This Andy Weir guy isn’t a real Martian? Next you’re going to tell me that Heinlein didn’t grow up on Mars. Is that it?

  9. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.30.2020 at 12:27 pm

    “and stands accused of writing about peoples and cultures to which she does not belong.”

    So she’s accused of being an author of fiction, is what you’re saying?

    1. Sevo
      January.30.2020 at 1:04 pm

      Can you imagine someone investigating cancer who hasn’t had it?!

  10. Ken Shultz
    January.30.2020 at 1:01 pm

    “Cummins is white—though she has claimed a Puerto Rican grandmother—and stands accused of writing about peoples and cultures to which she does not belong.”

    And yet they want white people to be sympathetic to the plight of illegal immigrants from south of the border?

    It’s like in college when they teach Heart of Darkness and Echebe’s Things Fall Apart against each other.

    Heart of Darkness is about white liberals perpetrating unspeakable atrocities in Africa in the name of stamping out slavery. If you’ve never read it, it’s the basis of Apocalypse Now, where an establishment liberal goes to the Vietnam conflict and perpetrates atrocities far worse than those of the communists in the name of liberal democracy–because it’s the only way to be effective. There was a message in HoD for liberals: how dare you try to “liberate” people at the point of a gun? It always ends in tears, and the liberals back home and their bleeding hearted desire to save Africa from slavery was the ultimate cause of the atrocities.

    Echebe was a Nigerian, and he wrote Things Fall Apart as a response to HoD. He depicts the society of southern Nigeria before the British came as barbaric. He pulled no punches on criticizing colonialism, but, clutch your pearls, he depicted the benefits of Christianity and colonialism, too–with the destruction of character representing pre-colonial Nigeria meant to ironically inspire both nostalgia and joy that he is gone forever. He suggests that with colonialism, you take the bad with the good.

    A white author couldn’t have written Things Fall Apart without it coming across like a novelization of the “White Man’s Burden”, but when locals write about history and policy, the results don’t always appeal to the white, liberal, audiences in the suburbs of America. I don’t necessarily support condemning a work based on the race of the author, but your message will get across much more effectively if you write about your own ideas and interests from your own perspective.

    Even in condemning liberal naivete for the atrocities of the colonization of Africa in the attempt to stamp out slavery at its source, Conrad’s narrative is lacking because he’s writing about the interests of other people as if they were his own. If you oppose invading Iraq because it isn’t in the best interests of the people of Iraq, you’re just a mirror image of the necons who support invading Iraq because they say it’s in the best interests of the people of Iraq. Why not oppose Iraq (or support it) from your own perspective. Why not oppose Iraq because it isn’t in the best interests of the United States?

    If you’re a white, modern intellectual, and you can’t make the case for open immigration from your own perspective, then you must not have a very good case to make to the perspective of your fellow white, American, middlebrow suburbanites. Meanwhile, there are millions of white suburbanites throughout the American southwest who are enthusiastically supportive of illegal immigrants for very selfish reasons. Why not choose to write about the issue from that perspective? It’s the perspective of your intended readers!

    I guess if you have to appeal to people’s self interests, then it isn’t worth doing?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.30.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Meanwhile, there are millions of white suburbanites throughout the American southwest who are enthusiastically supportive of illegal immigrants for very selfish reasons.

      Hiring a cheap nanny…

