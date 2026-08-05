My New Dispatch Article on Trump's Section 301 "Forced Labor" Tariffs

The Section 301 tariffs undoubtedly implicate the major questions doctrine. The Tax Foundation estimates the Section 301 tariffs will impose some $629 billion in new taxes on Americans over the next decade. Like the IEEPA tariffs, they are likely to significantly reduce income and economic growth. These potential effects are larger than those of any of the previous policies the Supreme Court has determined to be major questions, with the exception of the IEEPA tariffs themselves. (In that case, three of the six justices in the majority relied on the major questions doctrine.) The new tariffs outstrip even President Joe Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness program, which involved some $400 billion in unauthorized expenditures and was invalidated by the Supreme Court in 2023 in large part because it ran afoul of the doctrine….

Even if the courts conclude that Section 301 authorizes these new tariffs, they should also rule that their imposition violates the constitutional nondelegation doctrine, which limits the delegation of legislative power to the executive. Tariffs are a specifically enumerated congressional power. The Supreme Court's nondelegation precedent is far from completely clear, but last year's decision in FCC v. Consumers' Research held that delegations of the power to impose taxes and other financial levies must have a clear floor and ceiling and that "[t]he guidance needed is greater when an agency action will affect the entire national economy than when it addresses a narrow, technical issue." There is, pretty obviously, no meaningful floor or ceiling under the administration's approach to Section 301. And the authority claimed by Trump is certainly one that affects the "entire national economy…."