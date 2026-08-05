Brickbat: Banned T-Shirt

In Australia, Ian Minus was fined $1,500 dollars (U.S. $1,050) after being convicted of knowingly displaying a Nazi symbol in public without reasonable excuse. Minus wore a T-shirt with a banned Nazi swastika outside a royal commission investigating antisemitism in Sydney. The judge said the protest was insensitive and especially offensive because it took place near hearings where Jewish people were sharing their experiences with antisemitism. Minus claimed he was protesting restrictions on free speech and the war in Gaza.