"After the Hallucination: What 100 Recent Cases Reveal About Candor, AI Errors, and Sanctions"

From Adam Feldman (Legalytics) yesterday—unsurprising, but it's helpful that this can be shown concretely:

This article examines what courts have done after lawyers learned, or should have learned, that AI-related inaccuracies had entered the record. The study began with Damien Charlotin's publicly available AI Hallucination Cases Database and independently reviewed 100 of the most recent cases in the dataset that were resolved U.S. matters involving lawyers. A stricter analytical sample included cases with a meaningful AI connection, a final judicial outcome, and enough information to evaluate counsel's response after discovery. The results point to a coherent and practical distinction. The seriousness of the original error remains central: nearly every high-materiality incident produced a serious consequence. But post-discovery conduct also mattered. Serious consequences were substantially more common when lawyers offered misleading explanations, shifted blame, repeated the misconduct, or introduced additional inaccuracies after receiving notice. Prompt admission, by contrast, was associated with a markedly lower rate of serious consequences. Candor cannot erase significant harm to a client or the judicial process. It can, however, prevent an already serious mistake from becoming a separate problem of professional responsibility….

And some more (read Feldman's whole post for still more):