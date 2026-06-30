Videos of Media Interviews on the Birthright Citizenship Decision

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Today, I did two TV interviews about the Supreme Court's ruling in the birthright citizenship. They may be of interest to some of our readers. So I am posting links to the videos here.

The first is an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal lasting for over an hour. In addition to the C-SPAN interviewer, I was joined by Zach Shemtob of SCOTUSblog. We began about 15-20 minutes before the Supreme Court started issuing its decisions today, and continued for over an hour in all; in the first part of the show, we talked about some of the issues in the cases, even before they came down. In addition to birthright citizenship, we also discussed and took caller questions about the other three cases decided today (two on transgender athletes, and one on the First Amendment and campaign finance). I thank Zach for his excellent insights.

I am not able to embed the video in this post, for some reason. But it is available at this link.

NOTE: Late in this segment, Zach mentions the NPR report that Justice Alito had announced his retirement. The report turned out to be incorrect, and NPR has retracted it.

I also did a much shorter interview, almost entirely focused on the birthright citizenship case for the Fox 10 TV station in Phoenix, Arizona. I embed the video below. My segment runs from about 5:15 to 13:45: