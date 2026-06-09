The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
My New Washington Post Op ed on NYC Mayor Mamdani's Unconstitutional Housing Policy
His plan to expropriate rental housing violates the Takings Clause, and would exacerbate the City's housing crisis rather than alleviate it.
The Washington Post just published my article "Build Homes, Don't Seize them, Mayor Mamdani." Here is an excerpt:
"Block by Block," Zohran Mamdani's "sweeping blueprint" to reduce housing prices in New York City, comes with a dangerous promise. "When necessary," the mayor said on May 26, "we will take aggressive legal action to remove negligent owners and property managers" and transfer ownership to "responsible stewards." The problem: The proposal is an unconstitutional power grab that would exacerbate the city's housing crisis.
The Fifth Amendment's takings clause stipulates that the government may not take "private property" for public use without "just compensation." There is a long-standing debate over the extent to which regulations that constrain the use of property but don't seize it outright qualify as takings. Virtually all jurists and legal scholars, however, agree that outright confiscation does….
If the government could expropriate property at will, it could pursue widespread seizure from anyone using property in ways the party in power disapproves of, or for purposes of transferring it to cronies and favored constituencies. Such abuses are common in authoritarian states, which is one reason the foudners inserted the clause into the Bill of Rights in 1791. James Madison and others supported it in part because of arbitrary confiscation by British authorities.
The mayor's proposal doesn't just violate the federal and state constitutions, which have nearly identical restrictions on takings. It would also make the city's shortages worse. Faced with the prospect of potential expropriation, many owners would likely withdraw properties from the market or not list them in the first place. New York's rent-stabilization laws have already induced owners to abandon thousands of apartments that can't be profitably maintained or upgraded. The mayor seeks to make city policy more severe by "freezing" rents for hundreds of thousands of units, preventing even the modest increases permitted under current law….
The mayor often decries the city's "systemic inequities" that have made living there more onerous. A great opportunity to make good on that rhetoric would be to target the real barriers to access: the exclusionary zoning rules that severely limit the amount and types of housing that can be built on most of the city's residential land….
Mamdani has rightly praised cities like Austin, Minneapolis and Auckland, New Zealand, which have seen the virtue in empowering private owners to build new housing. Such YIMBY — or "yes in my backyard" — zoning deregulation reliably increases supply and reduces prices. The "Block by Block" plan includes a few steps in this direction…. But the effect of such measures would be muted by expropriation and expanded rent control…..
The political right has its own snake-oil housing policies. Tariffs and mass deportation of immigrants make housing more expensive by increasing the price of building materials and the costs of construction, respectively….
But counterproductive right-wing policies don't justify Mamdani's. To alleviate the "deepening housing crisis," stop digging a hole with more government control of the kind that caused it in the first place.