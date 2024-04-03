The United States is far from the only country that has experienced serious housing shortages in recent years. Canada, Britain, and several continental European nations also have similar problems. But one country, New Zealand, has managed to significantly mitigate theirs through the simple expedient of cutting back on zoning regulations that previously severely restricted the construction of new housing.

Economic policy commentator Joseph Politano describes how they did it:

Politano points out studies find that upzoning is indeed the main cause of the Kiwi housing construction boom:

The New Zealand experience reinforces already extensive evidence that zoning reform can increase construction, lower housing prices and enable more people to "move to opportunity." As Politano suggests, the US and other countries can learn from New Zealand's success.

The mechanisms of reform, however, might be different here. New Zealand is a unitary state, not a federal one. Reform there was, in part, spurred by central government's ability to override local authorities, resulting in crucial national legislation. In addition, as Politano notes, Auckland, by itself, contains some one third of New Zealand's population, and a large fraction of the nation's most important real estate, for purposes of housing and job opportunities.

The US, obviously, is a federal system, with relevant authority spread out over many state and local governments. We also have many more jurisdictions where reform is necessary.

That said, we can give nation-wide impetus to reform by promoting stronger judicial review of exclusionary zoning. Josh Braver and I explain how and why this can be done in a forthcoming Texas Law Review article. In addition, state legislative reforms can help curtail local NIMBYism. The United States has stronger judicial review than New Zealand, and it can be used to root out exclusionary zoning, because such restrictions violate constitutional property rights.

Finally, as in New Zealand, YIMBY zoning reform can be a cross-ideological movement that cuts across conventional partisan and ideological divides. The collaboration between Braver (a progressive) and me (a libertarian) is just one small example of this dynamic.