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"Al Ghashiyah Testified That … as Head of the Family, He Has Decided that Islamic Law Is the Law that Applies to the Family"
Uh, no, says the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, refusing to set aside plaintiff’s brother’s will, in which the brother left nothing to the plaintiff.
From al Ghashiyah v. Oster, decided last Thursday by Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judges JoAnne Kloppenburg, Jennifer Nashold, and Chris Taylor:
Al Ghashiyah is the only brother of James C. Charles Casteel. Casteel died in October 2024. Thomas Oster, a longtime friend of Casteel, filed a petition for the formal administration of Casteel's estate and filed Casteel's will with the circuit court.
Casteel's will bequeaths the contents of his estate to certain friends and family members. The will does not bequeath any of Casteel's estate to al Ghashiyah. Al Ghashiyah filed a motion requesting that the court apply Islamic law to the administration of the estate. Al Ghashiyah asserted that, under Islamic law, Casteel's estate must be distributed among Casteel's surviving siblings, with any surviving male siblings receiving twice the share of any surviving female siblings.
At an evidentiary hearing on Oster's petition and al Ghashiyah's motion, al Ghashiyah confirmed that his motion was a request that the circuit court apply Islamic law instead of the laws of the State of Wisconsin, and instead of following Casteel's will. Al Ghashiyah testified that, with his brother's death, al Ghashiyah became the head of the Casteel family, and as head of the family, he has decided that Islamic law is the law that applies to the family.
Al Ghashiyah also testified that he and Casteel did not discuss whether or not Casteel's property should be distributed according to Islamic law, and that, to al Ghashiyah's knowledge, Casteel did not practice the Islamic faith. The court denied al Ghashiyah's motion requesting that the court apply Islamic law….
Al Ghashiyah … argues that the circuit court's denial of his motion to apply Islamic law is discriminatory and violates fundamental rights protected under the "Universal Declaration of Human Rights." … [A]l Ghashiyah does not develop this argument with citation to relevant legal authority that illustrates court error. Rather, al Ghashiyah asserts that "human rights principles are universally applicable" and cites to Presbyterian Church of Sudan v. Talisman Energy, Inc. (S.D.N.Y. 2003) in support of that assertion.
However, in that case, current and former residents of the Republic of Sudan brought suit alleging that an oil company in that country committed "gross human rights violations, including extrajudicial killing, forcible displacement, war crimes, confiscation and destruction of property, kidnapping, rape, and enslavement." Al Ghashiyah does not explain how the Presbyterian Church of Sudan case supports his argument that the court here violated al Ghashiyah's rights when it declined to apply Islamic law to the administration of the estate of Casteel, who the court found expressed no desire that Islamic law should apply.
In his reply brief, al Ghashiyah asserts that courts "routinely consider religious doctrine in … cases where relevant and voluntarily invoked by the parties." He also states that the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized the right of religious communities to arrange their affairs in accordance with their beliefs.
It may be true that in certain circumstances courts may apply and consider international or human rights law, and the rights of religious communities. However, al Ghashiyah does not develop an argument as to how his right to practice Islamic law is relevant to the administration of Casteel's estate, he does not assert any evidence that Casteel invoked Islamic law, and he does not explain his conclusion that the court should recognize the religious beliefs of al Ghashiyah in deciding Casteel's will.
Rather, al Ghashiyah's argument amounts to the conclusory assertion that, because he asked the court to follow Islamic law, it was discrimination and a human rights violation for the court to decline the request. We do not further address this argument as it is undeveloped….