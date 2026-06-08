The Pentagon's New War - Canceling American Religion and American History

Professor Paul Finkelman has asked me to post the following guest post, and I am more than happy to do so. Prof. Finkelman is a leading legal scholar and legal historian, and is the President William McKinley Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy, emeritus at Albany Law School.

For my part, I will note that I agree with most of his analysis. As a general rule, the government should not be in the business of promoting or discouraging religious observances. But the military presents a special case, because the lives of members of the armed forces (while on duty) are under government control to such an extent, that - in many situations - there is no way for them to practice their faiths unless the government facilitates it in various ways. When the government does that, it should not discriminate between adherents of different religions. What follows is written by Prof. Finkelman, and not me (Ilya Somin):

The Trump administration recently announced that it is removing about 180 religions from those recognized by the Pentagon. This is an obvious violation of the First Amendment's protection of religious liberty. In essence, the Administration has "established" 31 religions as acceptable to the U.S. government and denied religious freedom to members of many other faiths. Plausibly, the Pentagon could decide not to have military chaplains, and not to have religious symbols on military graves, and no longer provide a color guard for veterans buried in cemeteries tied to particular faiths. It could prohibit military personnel from giving last rites to when those in the military die in combat or a military hospital. Members of the armed services would no longer have their religion on the dog tags. This would presumably not violate the First Amendment because the government would be taking a complete "hands off" policy to religion.

Such a policy would run counter to the history of the American military starting with the Revolution. It would also undermine the morale of those who put their lives on the line for the nation. In our 250 years as a nation, we have increasingly expanded the range of religions recognized by the military. Initially, all chaplains were Protestant ministers. During the Mexican-American War President James K. Polk appointed two Catholic chaplains, reflecting the changing demographics of the nation. During the Civil War, the Lincoln administration intervened to allow rabbis to serve as chaplains. Today chaplains, whatever their background, are trained to serve members of all faiths. But, with this new rule, policies will change. Dog tags will no longer recognize the faiths of many service personnel. Chaplains may not respect the religious concerns of those who serve. Chaplains, trained to serve people of all faiths, may no longer be able to do so.

The message of the administration is that some faiths matter, and many do not. There seems to be some politics involved here. The "liberal" Unitarian/Universalist Church, which is as old as the nation itself, is no longer officially a church. Nor are churches tied to minorities, such as the Native American Church or the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME).

This policy is in conflict with the First Amendment, because the President and Secretary of Defense have in fact "established" 31 religions as being legitimate and worthy of government support, and asserted that about 180 are not either "real" religions or worthy of support.

Ironically, the Pentagon announced this on the anniversary of the D-Day invasion in World War II, when about 2,500 American men (and another 2,000 allies from Canada, Great Britain, and other allies) died. Some of those who died were probably members of faiths that the Pentagon no longer recognizes as "real" religions.

This slap in the face to Americans of minority faiths (and their families) who have died for our country is a direct assault on the Constitution. Among those religions that have now been cancelled by the administration (making it the leader of cancel culture in America,) are some of our most venerable faiths including Congregational Churches, the United Church of Christ, Unitarian/Universalist, Disciples of Christ, Mennonite, Moravian, Dutch Reformed, Adventist churches (other than Seventh Day Adventists), African Methodist Episcopal (AME), AME-Zion, the Native American Church, traditional tribal religions, and Deists In addition, religions practiced by many people who landed on our shores from the mid-Nineteenth to the present, such as Confucianism, Coptic, Druze, Zoroastrianism, and Santeria, which are no longer recognized as religions.

Some of the designations on the list seem utterly weird and arbitrary. The list of acceptable faiths includes many that are designated "Christian," with the name of a denomination after that term. However, the list does not designate the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) as Christian. That would probably come as a great surprise to the more than six-and-a-half million members of the Utah based Church. As the Church notes on its website: "Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unequivocally affirm themselves to be Christians."

By denying that members of the LDS Church are Christians, the administration is taking sides in a complicated theological debate between some Christian theologians and LDS theologians. This is emphatically not a debate in which the Pentagon, the President, or the federal government should take sides. This decision has also infuriated political leaders and LDS Church leaders in Utah.

However, even as it recognizes the LSD Church based in Utah, the list does not include the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which for last quarter century has called itself Community of Christ, based in Missouri. Thus, Secretary Hegseth and President Trump have not only declared that Mormons are not Christians but have also decided which is the "real" Mormon Church. This is a type of establishment determination that the First Amendment prohibits.

This new policy is being implemented while the President and his administration are gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The policy is a direct refutation of the American Founding and insult to the memory of many of the most important Founders of our nation. At least a dozen of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, including its most important co-authors, practiced faiths that the Secretary of Defense and the President have decided are not "real" religions, or at least religions worth of respect.

In 1776 the Continental Congress appointed a five person committee to write the Declaration of Independence. Three were members of faiths that Donald Trump and his minion, Pete Hegseth, have just cancelled. John Adams was a Unitarian and Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin were Deists. The President and his Secretary of Defense want to cancel other signers as well. Benjamin Rush was a Deist, like Franklin and Jefferson. John Bartlett, a signer from New Hampshire, is buried in a Universalist graveyard. At least seven signers were members of Congregational Churches, including such significant founders as Roger Sherman, Oliver Wolcott, and Robert Treat Paine. These denominations can still be found in the United States, but not in the new Trump/Hegseth military. Most Congregational Churches morphed into the United Church of Christ (UCC) in the late twentieth century which today has more than 4,600 churches, but the President and Secretary of Defense have also canceled that. [Secretary Hegseth does list the "Church of Christ" as an acceptable religion, but that is a different denomination from the UCC.]

After the Declaration of Independence was signed, Americans of all faiths fought for the cause. The current administration has cancelled the faith of Major General Philip Schuyler, the commanding officer of the New York militia (and the father-in-law of Alexander Hamilton), because he was Dutch Reformed. Major General Israel Putnam, a New Englander, could not have a dog tag that states his faith, because he was a Congregationalist.

Trump and Hegseth want to cancel numerous presidents because of their faith. In addition to John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams, Millard Fillmore and William Howard Taft were also Unitarians. Taft, a conservative Republican, was Secretary of War (when that was actually the real name of the department) and then President. He later served as Chief Justice of the United States. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. It is not clear if that could happen today since the military no longer recognizes the Unitarian faith. Nor does it recognize the Dutch Reformed faith of Presidents Martin Van Buren and Theodore Roosevelt. Col. Roosevelt is remembered for leading a regiment he organized, the Rough Riders, in the Spanish American War. Today Secretary Hegseth might let him command troops, but the Army would not recognize his faith as a "real" religion. President James A. Garfield, who was also a major general in the Civil War (and led troops at Shiloh and Chickamauga) was a member of the Disciples of Christ. Lyndon B. Johnson, who was a Commander in the Navy in World War II and a reserve officer for more than two decades after the War, was also a member of the Disciples of Christ. But you won't find a minister from that faith in today's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. Trump and Hegseth have cancelled it.

During World War II the Navajo Code Talkers risked their lives as Marines, providing real time intelligence of Japanese troop movements, while speaking on radios in Navajo. Many code talkers were members of the Native American Church or a traditional Navajo faith. In Europe, about 10,000 American soldiers of Japanese ancestry served the Nisei Brigade, the most decorated unit in American military history. More than 4,000 of these Japanese-American soldiers were awarded purple hearts for their combat wounds and more than 4,000 also earned a bronze star and other medals for valor, including the Congressional Medal of Honor. Some of these courageous soldiers followed the Shinto faith. At the same time, the separate unites of the Tuskegee airmen earned three Distinguished Unit Citations while individual Tuskegee airmen earned more ninety-five distinguished Flying Crosses, many purple hearts, and more than 750 other medals for their heroism. The Tuskegee fighter escorts lost, on average, about half as many bombers as other escort units. Many of these airmen were members AME and AME-Z churches. But, the faiths of the code talkers, the Nisei Brigade and the Tuskegee airmen are now verboten by orders of Trump and Hegseth.

The Hegseth/Trump announcement – on the anniversary of D-Day – loops us back to the insult to followers of religions that the United States no longer honors or recognizes. Among those landing at Normandy was 56 year old Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., the son of the President Teddy Roosevelt. He was the oldest soldier, and the only general, to land at Normandy on D-Day. Although suffering from arthritis and heart disease he led his troops with distinction until he died of heart failure in July. He received the Congressional Medal Honor, posthumously, for his incredible leadership at Normandy. But today, the historic religion of his family—the Dutch Reformed Church—along with the faiths of tens of thousands of other veterans, has been removed from our military.

We honor Ben Franklin, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Presidents John Quincy Adams, Van Buren, Fillmore, Garfield, Teddy Roosevent, and Taft, the Navajo Code talkers, the Niese Brigade, the Tuskegee Airmen, and General Teddy Roosevelt, Jr., for their patriotism and courage. It is a sad day that the President and his Secretary of Defense dishonor their religions and their faith.