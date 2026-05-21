Video of my Bruno Leoni Institute (Milan) Talk on the Supreme Court Tariff Decision and its Implications

During my recent trip to Italy, I did a talk on "The Legal Battle Against Trump's Tariffs" at the Bruno Leoni Institute in Milan. BLI is a leading Italian libertarian/classical liberal think tank. I covered the legal issues in the case, currently ongoing litigation over Trump's new Section 122 tariffs, and also some broader implications for emergency powers, the rule of law, executive power, and other issues - including some points specifically relevant to European.

The video of the event is available below. The first 3-4 minutes (in which Italian political scientist Alberto Mingardi, Director General of the Bruno Leoni Institute, introduces me), are in Italian. But my talk and the Q&A session are in English.

For a compendium of links to my writings about the tariff case and related issues, see here.