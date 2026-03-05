Interview with Judge Lawrence VanDyke at the University of Florida

Today I interviewed Judge Lawrence VanDyke at the University of Florida Federalist Society Chapter. (I am also in town for the Originalism Conference). Judge VanDyke and I had a wide-ranging conversation about his background, his path to the bench, and why he does things differently on the Ninth Circuit. I think people who have only read VanDyke's sharp-elbowed dissents will be surprised at how he comes across in person. The judge offers some useful advice on failure and how to learn from setbacks.