The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Interview with Judge Lawrence VanDyke at the University of Florida
We talk about his background, his path to the bench, and why he does things differently on the Ninth Circuit.
Today I interviewed Judge Lawrence VanDyke at the University of Florida Federalist Society Chapter. (I am also in town for the Originalism Conference). Judge VanDyke and I had a wide-ranging conversation about his background, his path to the bench, and why he does things differently on the Ninth Circuit. I think people who have only read VanDyke's sharp-elbowed dissents will be surprised at how he comes across in person. The judge offers some useful advice on failure and how to learn from setbacks.