Errata in The Heritage Guide to the Constitution

The Heritage Guide to the Constitution is my fifth book. Like with my previous publications, I did everything in my power to eliminate typos and other errors before publication. And, like in the past, as soon as the book is sent to the printers, I discover more typos and errors. Finally, like in the past, as soon as Amazon ships the book, people start writing to me with errors.

I already compiled an errata list. We will make these changes for the second printing, and the online edition (stay tuned).

If you happen to spot an error, please email me: josh-at-joshblackman.com.