Addiction to Speech and Press

I'm serializing my forthcoming Emory Law Journal article titled Addiction to Constitutionally Protected Activity: Speech, Press, and Religion. In my earlier posts, I argued that concerns about psychological addiction can't justify restrictions that interfere with behavior presumptively protected by the Free Exercise Clause. If I am correct, this suggests that they likewise can't justify restrictions with behavior presumptively protected by the Free Speech or Press Clause, which includes most aspects of social media and video game interface design.

[* * *]

As the Court held, "what is good for First Amendment rights of speech"—in the sense of what would justify restricting free speech rights—"must be good for First Amendment rights of religion as well."[62] And, conversely, the Court concluded, if a restriction on religious behavior can't be justified by a desire to protect people, a similar restriction on speech generally can't be, either.[63]

But beyond this, I think most of the arguments against allowing regulations aimed at preventing "addiction to religion" also apply largely equally to regulations aimed at preventing addiction to other First Amendment activities, such as to viewing material on social media or to playing video games. Here, I will discuss how this applies to adults; in later posts, I'll discuss, among other things, how it applies to children.

Addiction in traditional media and new

Certain features of social media or video games may be harmful for some people, and may be psychologically difficult for them to abandon despite that harm. But they are also enjoyable for other people, indeed probably for most consumers of such expression. And because those features are protected by the First Amendment, it must take a lot—more than just general assertions of supposed addiction and dopamine hits—to justify restricting people's access to those features, whether through legislation, regulation, or the threat of tort liability.

Consider, for instance, some of the supposedly "addictive features" that have formed the basis for regulating, or litigating against, social media platforms and video games:

"infinite scrolling," defined as "content that loads as the user scrolls down the page without the need to open a separate page" or "the use of pages with no visible or apparent end or page breaks";[64]

"[p]ush notifications or alerts sent by the online forum, website, or application to inform a user about specific activities or events related to the user's account";[65]

"[d]isplay[ of] personal interactive metrics that indicate the number of times other users have clicked a button to indicate their reaction to content or have shared or reposted the content";[66]

"video that begins to play without the user first clicking on the video or on a play button for that video";[67]

"live-streaming or a function that allows a user or advertiser to broadcast live video content in real-time";[68]

"'badges,' 'streaks,' 'trophies,' and 'emojis' given to frequent users, thereby fueling engagement";[69]

"variety, social aspects, and numerous characters, skins, and other content" of the characters available in a video game.[70]

[1.] All of these are features that are likely to be enjoyable and valuable to many users. Metrics indicating others' reactions can provide helpful feedback about what is popular and therefore likely to be interesting: That's why, for instance, many people look at "wisdom of crowds" ratings such as for restaurants on Yelp and TripAdvisor, for movies on Rotten Tomatoes and Netflix, and more.

Live-streaming provides content that millions of people enjoy. Push notifications can provide useful information to users about new posts that they like. (There is generally a feature to turn off such notification, and if there weren't such a feature and users were annoyed by the notifications, then many users would switch to other platforms.) People who genuinely enjoy social media content might like seeing more of it, until they choose to stop scrolling.

There may be a few exceptions, chiefly involving absence of choice for users: For instance, a social media platform's failure to "provid[e] options to users to self-restrict time used on a platform" or "[m]aking it challenging for users to choose to delete their account"[71] may well be of little positive value to users. But those are indeed rare exceptions.

Likewise, the supposedly addictive video game features are also major elements of the interaction between the user and the game. The "variety, social aspects, and numerous characters, skins, and other content" of the characters available in a video game are obviously features that many gamers prize: They may let gamers express their own personalities, they may fit the game's storyline, or they may just look cool. (You know, fun.)

Video games are a highly competitive business. If the elements weren't genuinely appealing to many players, the players would turn to other video games.[72] That's especially so because new games are constantly arriving, and trying to pull players away from the old games.

[2.] The features are all elements of the design of a speech product—or, if you prefer, press product[73]—and thus presumptively protected by the First Amendment. Some features are themselves expressive: As one court held, for instance, with regard to the video game features mentioned above, they "are properly considered video game content; they are elements and features of video games. Requiring the Developer Defendants to remove these allegedly addictive features would force them to change the content of the games to make them less enticing or enjoyable for users."[74]

Other features may not themselves be expressive: For instance, the presence of infinite scroll doesn't itself generally convey a message from the social media platform.[75] But the First Amendment protects decisions about where, when, and how to speak or publish, even when those particular decisions don't themselves communicate anything but are instead tools for communicating other material.

A magazine, for instance, may decide to have a thick monthly issue rather than a thinner weekly, or vice versa. Indeed, one facet of the freedom of the press has always involved judgments about how to organize, format, and distribute material—including aggregations of material written by others—in a way that makes the material as accessible and engaging as possible to readers (and thus makes the publisher more money). A producer may decide to present a visual story as one long program (a movie) or as a set of short episodes (a miniseries). If the story is presented as a miniseries, the producer may decide whether to release all the episodes at once, or once a week.

Likewise, a speaker may decide to use sound amplification, to reach a larger group of listeners.[76] Speakers may decide to spread their message through in-person door-to-door canvassing rather than on billboards or mass mailings.[77] Leafletters might choose to leaflet in an airport rather than in some other place.[78] A newspaper publisher may decide to sell newspapers rather than distributing them for free and relying entirely on advertising for revenue.[79]

None of these decisions necessarily expresses anything itself. They are just means for better reaching an audience, or better presenting the message to the audience. Yet they are still presumptively protected by the First Amendment.[80]

To be sure, the expressive value that people receive as a result of some such delivery decisions—again, consider infinite scroll or auto-play—might seem modest. But it does exist; and of course the Free Speech and Free Press Clauses protect even relatively trivial speech and not just great ideas. Likewise, generally the Clauses protect choices such as how much material to give readers, and not just choices of what viewpoint to express.

And the possible tendency of regulations (or the threat of litigation) to prevent harm through elimination of the "addictive" features seems correspondingly modest. Take, for instance, infinite scroll. True, relatively little is lost to readers if they have to click on "read more" after, say, ten pages' worth rather than having more material be loaded automatically as they scroll.

But I expect relatively little "addiction" is prevented by such a requirement as well. Someone who is addicted (or remains addicted) as a result of infinite scroll would likely act much the same way as a result of click-every-ten-pages-to-get-more scroll. And if social media platforms have to do more than just add a "read more" tag, then the burden on unaddicted, fully willing readers will be correspondingly greater as well.

[3.] As with religion, people often value speech and press products differently than others do. Consider, for instance, Judge Gould's partial dissent in Gonzalez v. Google LLC, quoting and endorsing historian Anne Applebaum:

[S]ocial media algorithms themselves encourage false perceptions of the world. People click on the news they want to hear; Facebook, YouTube, and Google then show them more of whatever it is that they already favor, whether it is a certain brand of soap or a particular form of politics. The algorithms radicalize those who use them too. If you click on perfectly legitimate anti-immigration YouTube sites, for example, these can lead you quickly, in just a few more clicks, to white nationalist sites and then to violent xenophobic sites. Because they have been designed to keep you online, the algorithms also favor emotions, especially anger and fear. And because the sites are addictive, they affect people in ways they don't expect. Anger becomes a habit. Divisiveness becomes normal. Even if social media is not yet the primary news source for all Americans, it already helps shape how politicians and journalists interpret the world and portray it. Polarization has moved from the online world into reality.[81]

Whether or not this analysis is factually correct, I think it isn't an adequate basis under the First Amendment to restrict speech.

Judge Gould, Anne Applebaum, and many others may conclude that it's bad for people to become more "radical[]," "ang[ry]," "fear[ful]," or "[d]ivi[ded]." Likewise, Kyle Langvardt writes that "the addiction-driven nature of social media probably harms the quality of public discourse and deliberation," partly because "developers' efforts to drive constant user engagement encourage an emotional, hair-trigger style of public expression."[82] He also argues "that the most reliable engagement drivers" on the addictive social media platforms "are messages that stimulate feelings of outrage and group identification,"[83] and suggests that their algorithms can "help[] users 'activate' authoritarian tendencies that might otherwise have lain dormant."[84]

But others—both writers and readers—disagree: They may think there is much to be radical and angry about, much to fear, and much reason for division. They may think that certain conditions, events, or actions are so outrageous that people should be more emotional about them. And they may think that group identification (at least among members of their own groups) is critical to achieving justice.

The First Amendment protects such views as much as it protects their opposites. It protects radical and radicalizing and group-identification-focused speech, including "white nationalist sites" and "violent xenophobic sites," as well as comparably radical left-wing sites.[85] It protects speech that "induces a condition of unrest, creates dissatisfaction with conditions as they are, or even stirs people to anger."[86] It protects speech that seeks to sow fear and divide, as much as it protects speech that seeks to reassure or unite. It protects speech that seeks to create visceral emotional reactions as well as speech that promotes rational deliberation.[87] (Indeed, returning to the religion example, the First Amendment protects religions that use recruitment and maintenance tools that one can view as "addictive" even when those religions "stimulate feelings of outrage and group identification" as well as "anger," "fear[]," and "[d]ivisiveness.")

Platforms or algorithms that select speech generally cannot be restricted based on the worry that they will end up promoting such viewpoints.[88] And users who may genuinely want more radical, angry, fear-inducing, and divisive material shouldn't have their freedom restricted to prevent others from becoming supposedly addicted to the platforms and therefore more open to such material.

This extends to apolitical design features as well. Perhaps some people are harmed by some psychological addiction to social media. Perhaps they lose sleep,[89] or lose time with in-real-life friends.[90] Perhaps a few even commit crime as a result,[91] though the causal connection is likely hard to establish.

At the same time, others may value the very things that are also in some measure harmful. Who among us has never stayed up later than we should have reading an especially engaging book? Perhaps our mothers might have told us to get our sleep instead, but we valued matters differently. Likewise, some people may value the emotional reward of viewing social media—or playing video games—more than others.

And the "addictive" features often get players "hooked" just because they increase the emotional reward to the user, and the emotional connection the user gets from them. In the words of another recent case, "Plaintiffs label Roblox 'addictive,' but this just seems like another way of saying that Roblox's interactive features make it engaging and effective at drawing players into its world, and First Amendment protections do not disappear simply because expression is impactful."[92] When it comes to First-Amendment-protected communications, the choice to risk getting more involved than is supposedly "good for us" is generally a choice that we are entitled to make free of government constraint. And I think that's true even as to constraint aimed at trying to protect the choices of the addiction-prone.

[4.] Again as with religion, there might be some communications that are so harmful, or some means of influencing people that are so improper, that they might be restricted. If, for instance, there really was evidence that some social media practices, or some kinds of video games, drive considerable numbers of people to murder, perhaps that might be a basis for restricting them.[93] Likewise, if some visuals routinely trigger physically harmful reactions in viewers—much as strobe lights can cause seizures in people with certain kinds of epilepsy—perhaps that might be a basis for restricting those visuals.[94]

But surely the mere tendency of speech to get readers to want more such speech can't suffice, even if that tendency is deliberately produced by the authors, and mediated by the physical release of some neurotransmitters in viewers' brains. Deliberate manipulation of listeners, aimed at keeping them engaged and likely to pay the speaker, is likely as old as the first songs or epic poems. Deliberate manipulation of readers is likely as old as the novel.

Authors of serialized fiction (print or visual) may use cliffhangers to keep people coming back to the next episode.[95] Authors may create stories that deliberately draw people in because of their desire to escape their humdrum reality. Or they may instead create stories that draw other readers in to feel anger or aggression about their grievances (even potentially dangerous tribalist grievances), emotions mediated through the release of neurotransmitters.[96]

Likewise, authors deliberately create emotional bonds between the reader and the authors' entirely fictional characters. A few readers or viewers may even suffer from excessive emotional connection to such characters.[97] It is a strange feature of human psychology that we get sad and sometimes even cry when we see—or even just read about—the death of characters that we know for a fact didn't actually die, because we know they never existed. Authors routinely exploit this irrationality, which again is mediated (as sadness and tears often are) through the release of neurotransmitters.[98]

Indeed, it is usually seen as professional inadequacy for novelists and screenwriters to fail to exploit our irrational ability to emotionally connect with nonexistent people. And authors who do exploit this irrational ability often deliberately do so to cause readers to turn over more money—oh, such shameful lying manipulators!—to buy the sequel or the next episode.

Now relatively few people get upset at J.K. Rowling addicting people to Harry Potter, or Gene Rodenberry addicting people to Star Trek. My sense is that most people view reading as generally good for people (and especially children), and view cult TV shows as harmless entertainment.

Yet the First Amendment makes it hard for the law to distinguish some First Amendment protected activity, such as reading, from other such activity, such as video games or social media.[99] Even if one tries to set aside video games as mere entertainment, mere entertainment is of course fully constitutionally protected.[100] And much of the material on social media consists of political advocacy—indeed, many of the complaints about social media are precisely about its promoting the wrong sorts of political advocacy.[101] Restricting such First Amendment activity, whether political or merely entertaining, would likely require a showing of substantially more tangible, demonstrable harm than mere alleged "addiction."

[* * *]

