The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 76–100

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 76–100.

Essay No. 76: The Foreign Emoluments Clause —Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 77: The State Treaty Clause —Julian G. Ku

Essay No. 78: The State Marque And Reprisal Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 79: The State Money Clause —Todd J. Zywicki

Essay No. 80: The State Bill Of Attainder Clause —Matthew Steilen

Essay No. 81: The State Ex-Post Facto Clause —Evan C. Zoldan

Essay No. 82: The Obligation Of Contracts Clause —Richard A. Epstein

Essay No. 83: The State Title Of Nobility Clause —Allyson N. Ho, Stephen J. Hammer, & David W. Casazza

Essay No. 84: The Import-Export Clause —Joseph Bishop-Henchman

Essay No. 85: The Tonnage Clause —Joseph Bishop-Henchman

Essay No. 86: The Troops, Ships Of War, Compact, And Invasion Clause —Julian G. Ku

Essay No. 87: The Executive Vesting Clause —John C. Yoo

Essay No. 88: The Presidential Term Clause —Judge Chad A. Readler & Andy Nolan

Essay No. 89: The Vice Presidential Term Clause —Roy E. Brownell Ii

Essay No. 90: The Presidential Electors Clause —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 91: The Elector Incompatibility Clause —Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 92: The Electoral Meeting Clause —Michael T. Morley

Essay No. 93: The Electoral Vote Counting Clause —Michael T. Morley

Essay No. 94: The Presidential Majority And Contingent Elections Clause —Michael T. Morley

Essay No. 95: The Presidential Electors Timing Clause —Michael T. Morley

Essay No. 96: The Presidential Eligibility Clause —Scott A. Keller & Jeremy Evan Maltz

Essay No. 97: The Presidential Succession—Devolve Clause —John D. Feerick

Essay No. 98: The Presidential Succession—Congress Clause —Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 99: The Presidential Compensation Clause —Kate Comerford Todd & Tara Helfman

Essay No. 100: The Domestic Emoluments Clause —Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman