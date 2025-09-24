Addiction to Constitutionally Protected Activity: Speech, Press, and Religion

I have a forthcoming article with this title in an Emory Law Journal symposium issue, so I thought I'd serialize it here; there's plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's feedback.

Introduction

Most behavior that is potentially addictive to some people is also pleasant and largely harmless to others. Gambling is a classic example: It seriously harms some people, but provides fairly inexpensive pleasure to others. Indeed, this is true even for some physiologically addictive substances, such as alcohol and likely some other drugs. There are many alcoholics, but many more nonaddicted social drinkers who genuinely enjoy moderate drinking.

Of course, for many behaviors, this effect just requires legislatures to ask a familiar regulatory tradeoff question: When should the freedom of some (even of many) be restricted to prevent harm to others? Different legislatures may answer this question differently as to different activities.

But when the behavior is also constitutionally protected, the problem becomes more difficult: Restricting the constitutional rights of some in order to prevent harms—especially self-inflicted harms—to others generally requires much more justification. This short essay will delve deeper into this question, focusing especially on free exercise rights and free speech/free press rights.

I. Religion

A. Adults

Religious practices as addictive

Many of the arguments that label certain interactions with speech products as "addiction" would apply much the same way to religious practices (whether or not the arguments' supporters would seek to so apply them). Yet I take it—and I will defend this in more detail below—that few of us would accept such arguments as a basis for restricting such religious behavior.

a. Harm

To begin with, religious practice, like supposedly addictive speech, can lead to economic loss and physical and mental harm. Some people may join religious groups that pressure them to donate substantial sums—perhaps as recurring 10% tithes,[1] or as occasional larger contributions[2]—with the pressure coming from the threat of social ostracism or eternal damnation, or from the promise of community or eternal salvation. That is presumably more serious pressure for most people than the pressure to make more in-game purchases.

Some people may adopt religious beliefs that are bad for their physical health, for instance if the beliefs counsel in favor of faith healing rather than modern medical treatment.[3] Some people may adopt religious beliefs that are bad for their mental health, for instance if the beliefs make them feel guilty because of their sexual preferences or desires.

Some may be drawn to practices that damage their relationships with family members or cause them to "neglecting personal and family commitments."[4] Certain religious practices expressly call on people to set aside "family commitments," for instance by joining monastic orders[5] or by choosing to break off relationship with family members who are seen as sinful or unbelieving.[6]

Some religious people may take life paths that are hard for them to leave, for instance if a woman joins a religious community that frowns on women's educational or professional advancement, and therefore faces a much reduced set of life options if she were to leave the community.[7] Likewise, if they choose to have children—which the religious group may pressure them into doing, or into doing earlier or more often that they might like—they may find themselves locked in to the community, for fear of losing their relationship with the children if they lose their relationship with the community.[8] And some may indeed exhibit psychological withdrawal symptoms, such as "experiencing distress when unable to engage in religious activities."[9]

b. Nonrational decisions and emotional vulnerability

What's more, people may join religions not because of rational choice—much religious belief, after all, stems from nonrational causes—but in large part because of techniques used by religious leaders. Those techniques might not be the result of recent intense market research,[10] but they have been carefully honed over centuries or millennia of institutional experience.

The techniques may appeal to people's most basic fears and hopes. The techniques may rely on social pressure to which the target is highly vulnerable, perhaps because of loneliness, sadness, physical illness, mental illness, or consciousness of impending death. Indeed, one might characterize them, borrowing a term from an article that urges regulation of addictive social media and gaming technologies, as "exploit[ing] weaknesses in human psychology."[11]

c. Fostering intrusive urges and compulsions through techniques of reinforcement and habit formation

The religions' techniques may operate gradually, by getting people slowly lured into a community and a belief system that they may eventually find emotionally hard to leave, even if they feel some desire to leave. The techniques may thus be labeled "addictive," in the sense of being "techniques that foster persistent, intrusive urges"[12]—here, urges to pray, to follow religious leaders' teachings, to feel guilt over perceived sin, and the like[13]—and that "foster compulsion"[14] to engage in various religious behavior.

The techniques might likewise be described as "contribut[ing] to behavioral addiction through 'operant conditioning' techniques such as intermittent reinforcement and variable reward."[15] To quote an article describing addiction as to speech, "operant conditioning research has long focused on content-neutral techniques for fostering compulsion, techniques like . . . pushing repeated, daily interactions."[16] Praying three (Judaism[17]) or five (Islam[18]) times a day, or saying blessings (Judaism[19]) or grace (Christianity[20]) before each meal would presumably qualify.[21]

Likewise, the techniques will usually operate through positive feedback. If a "like" button on social media makes people "kind of addicted to the feedback,"[22] one might equally say that the positive reinforcement that formerly lonely people get from a new religious community would make them "kind of addicted to the feedback" as well.

Those techniques may end up especially influencing a small subgroup of people who are especially deeply committed to the religion, or especially committed to the religion's message of contribution and self-sacrifice. If "most revenue from micropayments" in video games "is highly concentrated among a small group of apparent addicts who individually spend thousands of dollars on in-app purchases,"[23] I expect one can also find that the contributions to many religious groups are highly concentrated among a small group of people who individually donate thousands of dollars—sometimes millions of dollars—to the group.

Indeed, it's striking just how applicable so many of the discussions of alleged addiction to speech are to religion. Consider, for instance, this passage

But gaming companies often have a collateral interest in addicting nonpaying players as well. First, a player who keeps playing might pay later on; a player who walks away will not. Second, many mobile games contain a social dimension that is enhanced by widespread participation. . . . Nonpaying players who participate in these activities enhance the games' allure for the whales and potentially promote the games to others.[24]

Change a few words (gaming to religion, players to congregants, and the like), and you have something a cynic may easily say about religious institutions. Indeed, this could be seen as an accurate description of how religious institutions operate even by a noncynic who views the institutions' seeking of contributions as a laudable tool for doing good deeds.

Likewise, religions seek to form habits of religiosity, another item that is sometimes given as a hallmark of "addictive" speech products. Consider one passage about the supposedly addictive nature of certain social media platforms or video games,

"The ultimate goal of a habit-forming product," [Nir Eyal, author of Hooked: How to Build Habit Forming Products] writes, "is to solve the user's pain by creating an association so that the user identifies the company's product or service as the source of relief." The ideal is "unprompted user engagement, bringing users back repeatedly, without depending on costly advertising or aggressive messaging."[25]

Or another: "Simple habit formation may do the job, as the user comes to rely on a phone app as a quick cure for boredom."[26] Those skeptical about religion—or about particular religions—can equally suggest that religion promotes itself "by creating an association so that the [congregant] identifies the [religion's practices] as the source of relief" for the congregants' "pain" (such as the pain of loneliness, lack of felt meaning, or fear of death): "By its very nature, religious addiction, as with other addictions, allows the addict to escape from painful realities and/‌or feelings."[27] Indeed, some go so far as to say that "religion is the opium of the masses."[28]

d. Reliance on people's neutrotransmitter system

The religious leaders' practices likely also rely on people's neurotransmitter system, for instance by using—even if based on ancient experience rather than modern medical knowledge—the tendency of some religious practices to release dopamine,[29] which is also the chemical involved in drug addiction.[30] Religious practice has also been shown to engage the same reward circuits in the brain as drug use.[31]

This should be unsurprising: Many of the things that most affect us emotionally involve neurotransmitters.[32] It may be very hard (or even impossible) to distinguish purely "mental" behavior, such as decisions about religion, from the "physical" parts of our body: The brain, after all, is itself a physical organ that operates using electrical and chemical processes.

e. The presence of "addictive" features in mainstream religions

Nor are these just the properties of small and fringe religious groups sometimes derided as "cults." The behaviors and appeals that I described above have long been practiced within some of the largest and best-established religious groups. Indeed, it may well be that the religious groups that have most thrived have thrived in part because of these very sorts of practices.

