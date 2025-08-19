Fifth Circuit Upholds Injunction Against NLRB Proceedings, Distinguishing Humphrey's Executor

Today, in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. v. NLRB, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concluded that the structure of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional in (at least) two ways. First, the NLRB's administrative law judges are insulated by a double-for-cause removal protection of the sort invalidated in Free Enterprise Fund v. PCAOB (and which the Fifth Circuit had previously declared unconstitutional in Jarkesy). Second, the court concluded that for-cause removal protection for NLRB Board members is also unconstitutional because the NLRB exercises significant executive power and is not sufficiently like the Federal Trade Commission to be protected by Humphrey's Executor.

Judge Willett wrote for the court, joined by Judge Duncan. Judge Wiener concurred in part and dissented in part. Judge Wiener agreed with the majority on the merits, but disagreed on whether the companies challenging the NLRB were entitled to a preliminary injunction against being subject to Board proceedings. In Judge Wiener's view, the companies did not demonstrate that they would suffer irreparable harm.

Judge Willet summarized his opinion this way:

Congress created the National Labor Relations Board in 1935 to administer and enforce the National Labor Relations Act, the cornerstone of American labor law. Like many independent federal agencies, the NLRB relies heavily on "administrative adjudication." Its administrative law judges (ALJs) preside over claims of NLRA violations and issue initial decisions, which are subject to review by the agency's five-member Board—a quasi-judicial body of presidential appointees that sits atop the NLRB's hierarchy. Board Members may be removed by the President only "for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office[.]"1 And ALJs may be removed only "for good cause," as determined by the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB)—itself an independent, quasi-judicial agency that adjudicates "[f]ederal employee appeals from agency personnel actions." In this consolidated appeal, SpaceX, Energy Transfer, and Findhelp (together, the Employers) each faced unfair-labor-practice complaints. Before administrative proceedings began, each filed suit in a different federal district court, challenging the constitutionality of the NLRB's structure—specifically, the dual for-cause removal protections shielding both Board Members and ALJs. Each court granted a preliminary injunction, halting the agency's proceedings. On appeal, the NLRB argues that the district courts (1) lacked jurisdiction to enjoin ongoing Board proceedings, and (2) abused their discretion in doing so, because the Employers are unlikely to prevail on the merits and have not shown irreparable harm. We disagree on both counts. First, nothing in federal law strips federal courts of jurisdiction to hear these claims—or to enjoin unconstitutional agency proceedings. Second, the district courts acted well within their discretion in granting preliminary relief. ALJs are inferior officers insulated by two layers of for-cause removal protection—an arrangement the Supreme Court and this circuit have both held unconstitutional. As for the Board Members, precedent is less definitive. But the Supreme Court and this court have both cautioned against extending Humphrey's Executor to agencies that are not a "mirror image" of the Federal Trade Commission. The Employers have made their case and should not have to choose between compliance and constitutionality. When an agency's structure violates the separation of powers, the harm is immediate—and the remedy must be, too.

On how the NLRB is sufficiently different from the FTC to get around Humphrey's Executor, Judge Willett writes: