$2M Recommended Compensatory Damages + $7.5M Punitives for Inmate Raped by Guard

From today's Report and Recommendation by Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin (W.D. Tex.) in Doe v. Serna-Venegas; the lawsuit is just against the guard (the County had been dismissed earlier, as had some other individual defendants), so it seems unlikely the plaintiff will recover much money from this particular award. Some extra appalling dollops in an already appalling case:

In her Complaint, Plaintiff alleges Defendant had a commercial web page on "OnlyFans.com," where he was paid to have sex with females, including inmates, and post it on his page. Investigators later reviewing videos on Defendant's phone found at least seven different videos of Defendant having sex with inmates at the Midland County Jail. Defendant was ultimately prosecuted and convicted of six felony counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.