Masturbation Discrimination

From N.Y. trial court judge Lisa Headley in Doe v. Kipp New York, Inc.; the decision was handed down in August, but I just noticed it because an appellate decision earlier this month allowed the case to proceed under a pseudonym:

[P]laintiff commenced this action a year after her employment as a teacher at KIPP middle school and high school was terminated following the dissemination of a video to students depicting plaintiff in a sex act that was saved on her KIPP-issued cellular phone (the "Video"). On June 3, 2022, plaintiff alleges she became aware of the video dissemination, when students brought it to her attention that the video had just been "airdropped" to certain students at KIPP. The plaintiff maintains that the video was taken on personal time and personal property and was potentially accessed and disseminated by students and others, without her consent. The incident was reported to KIPP administrators, … who investigated the incident. The KIPP administrators determined that the video either may have been disseminated from a KIPP student to whom the plaintiff loaned her phone, or as the plaintiff depicted, that a student airdropped the video to other students. On June 16, 2022, the plaintiff filed a police report regarding the unauthorized access and dissemination of said video, and then on June 24, 2022, the plaintiff was terminated from her employment.

Plaintiff sued alleging many sorts of discrimination, but one in particular seemed a bit unusual:

The Court finds that the plaintiff has stated a legally sufficient fourth cause of action for … Sexual Orientation Discrimination [under New York state law] given that she asserts that she was a member of a protected class as a heterosexual and engaged in self-sexual (auto-erotic) activity, and defendants took adverse action against plaintiff, including terminating her employment, and her lawful expression of her sexuality was a motivating or other causally sufficient factor in defendants' actions….

Among various other claims, the court also allowed a claim to go forward based on New York law banning nonconsensual dissemination of nude or sexual depictions of a person; the law provides,

Any person depicted in a still or video image, regardless of whether or not the original still or video image was consensually obtained, shall have a cause of action against an individual who, for the purpose of harassing, annoying or alarming such person, disseminated, or published, or threatened to disseminate or publish, such still or video image, where such image: was taken when such person had a reasonable expectation that the image would remain private; and depicts (i) an unclothed or exposed intimate part of such person; or (ii) such person engaging in sexual conduct, as defined in subdivision ten of section 130.00 of the penal law, with another person; and was disseminated or published, or threatened to be disseminated or published, without the consent of such person.

The court reasoned: