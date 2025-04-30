Washington Outsider Report Podcast Interview on the Trump Tariff Litigation

Lawyer/podcaster Irina Tsukerman interviewed about the Trump tariff litigation forher Washington Outsider report podcast. The interview was conducted before the recent filing of new cases challenging Trump's IEEPA tariffs by twelve states led by Oregon and the Pacific Legal Foundation. Thus, we couldn't cover those two suits. But, otherwise, this is the most extensive interview I have done on the tariff litigation yet. Among other things, we discussed the case filed earlier by the Liberty Justice Center and myself. I cover the legal issues at stake in more detail in my Lawfare article, "The Constitutional Case Against Trump's Trade War."

Here is the video of the podcast: