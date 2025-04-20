Free Press Symposium on "Is Donald Trump Breaking the Law?"

Today, the Free Press published a symposium on "Is Donald Trump Breaking the Law?"

Participants include (in addition to myself), several prominent constitutional law scholars and legal commentators : Jonathan Adler (Case Western/Volokh Conspiracy co-blogger), Aziz Huq (University of Chicago), Larry Lessig (Harvard), Andrew McCarthy (National Review), Michael McConnell (Stanford), Ed Whelan (Ethics and Public Policy Center), and yours truly.

The editors of FP summarize the contributions, as follows:

The consensus is striking—and perhaps surprising, given the ideological diversity of these contributors. All agreed that the president's legal tactics reflect a dangerous willingness to ignore statutory and constitutional constraints—and that he must be reined in quickly.

Speaking for myself alone, I think I have never before been part of an ideologically diverse symposium on a contentious topic where I agreed with over 90% of what the other participants said. But I do here, despite major ideological differences with all the others (except, probably, Adler). If I have a disagreement, it may be with Larry Lessig's argument that the best analogy to Trump's behavior is that of Mafia bosses. I think that comparison is a bit unfair to the Mafiosi, and the better analogy is to various nationalist authoritarians and wannabe authoritarians. But I do agree that what Lessig says is illegal is in fact so.

It's perhaps notable that two of the contributors (Huq and Lessig) are far to the left of me, and two others (McCarthy and Whelan) are far to the right. McConnell is also substantially more conservative than I am, but probably to a lesser degree than McCarthy and Whelan.

Skeptics can argue that FP cherry-picked the participants. But it's worth noting that Free Press is generally viewed as a right-leaning "anti-woke" publication. They've even been criticized for being excessively friendly to the MAGA movement and overly tolerant of its excesses.

Here's an excerpt from my own contribution: