Cato Institute Podcast on Our Lawsuit Challenging Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs

I was interviewed by Caleb Brown of Cato.

The Cato Institute just posted this podcast in which I was interviewed about the lawsuit the Liberty Justice Center and I filed on Monday on behalf of five US businesses harmed by Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The podcast was recorded before we filed the suit. Nonetheless, I think I was able to give a helpful overview of the issues.  Here it is:

 