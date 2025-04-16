The Volokh Conspiracy
Cato Institute Podcast on Our Lawsuit Challenging Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs
I was interviewed by Caleb Brown of Cato.
The Cato Institute just posted this podcast in which I was interviewed about the lawsuit the Liberty Justice Center and I filed on Monday on behalf of five US businesses harmed by Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.
The podcast was recorded before we filed the suit. Nonetheless, I think I was able to give a helpful overview of the issues. Here it is: