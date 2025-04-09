Trump Partially Pauses "Liberation Day" Tariffs

Today, Donald Trump partially paused his massive new "Liberation Day" tariffs. However, a whopping 10% tariff on nearly every nation in the world is still going into effect immediately, along with an enormous increase on tariffs for Chinese goods (up to 125%). And the additional massive "reciprocity" tariffs are only paused for 90 days, not cancelled.

For these reasons, the Liberty Justice Center and I are still proceeding with our planned lawsuit challenging these tariffs on behalf of US businesses that import goods from the affected countries. We will not stop unless and until this unconstitutional usurpation of power is ended completely, and permanently.

We are close to finalizing our list of clients and hope to be able to file the case soon.

I explained why the "Liberation Day" tariffs are illegal in greater detail here.