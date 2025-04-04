"Nazi Are Unwelcome Here"

Today I spoke at Chicago-Kent Law School. I was invited to participate in a discussion about executive power, jointly hosted by the FedSoc and ACS. As is custom, the students posted flyers throughout the school. But not everyone was happy with my presence. Someone took the time to put a sticker on the poster in front of my face, saying "Nazis are unwelcome here." The student leaders promptly replaced the flyers and notified the administration.

Thankfully, no one disrupted the event. Everything went smoothly. Still, I am struck, and disturbed, at how easily students label those they disagree with as Nazis.

Indeed, this isn't the first time I've been called a Nazi. When I was protested at CUNY back in 2018, the students called me a Nazi, a Fascist, and worse.