Apply To Be A Research Associate at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies

I am happy to pass along this announcement from my friends at the Heritage Foundation:

Title: Research Associate, Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies

Reports to: Director, Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies

Job Summary: The Research Associate is responsible for managing various Meese Center programs and projects, particularly its amicus and moot court programs, with opportunities to conduct research and author commentary on new cases and current legal issues. This role requires strong administrative skills, a working knowledge of emerging legal issues in state and federal courts, and exceptional legal writing, research, editing, and communication skills.

Job Duties:

Schedule and host teleconferences and moot courts for the appellate advocacy program.

Manage email alerts regarding amicus opportunities and process amicus requests from external organizations.

Track petitions for certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court and prepare alerts regarding Supreme Court orders and opinions.

Provide administrative support for the public interest law program.

Support and participate in various Meese Center events and conferences.

Assist Meese Center scholars and staff as needed on Meese Center projects including the Election Fraud Database, Election Integrity Scorecard, Defensive Gun Use Database, and Judicial Appointments Tracker.

Conduct research on behalf of scholars, identify emerging legal issues, track developments in key litigation, and author commentary on issues related to Heritage and Meese Center priorities.

Qualifications:

Education: B.A. in related field (required); part-time law student or paralegal training (preferred)

Experience: 2+ years of administrative, research, and writing experience, with legal experience preferred

Communication: Excellent, fast, and convincing writing for both research and commentary

Technology: Microsoft Suite (high proficiency)

Other Requirements:

Understand and support the Heritage mission and vision for America, and the department's goals and objectives.

Promote content consistent with Heritage's priorities; speak with one voice.

Proficiency in the Bluebook citation guide.

Outstanding research, writing, editing skills, especially an ability to use legal research tools, to think outside the box, and to produce accurate and insightful content.

Highly organized with the ability to maintain careful attention to detail, prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously, and complete projects in a timely and efficient manner.

High level of professionalism (adaptability, maturity, integrity, accountability).

Demonstrate strong desire and ability to assume increasing levels of responsibility.

Exercise initiative, within mission and established policies, to achieve assigned objectives.

Benefits and Salary:

The Heritage Foundation offers a highly competitive benefits package that includes, but is not limited to, best-in-class health care, vision, and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement funding, "take what you need" PTO and sick leave, 14 weeks of paid leave for new moms and 6 weeks of paid leave for new dads, among other programs.

The salary range for this role is $57,000 - $67,000 annually. This range is a good-faith estimate, and the final salary offered to a selected candidate depends on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, the candidate's experience, education, and other qualifications; internal and external market pay for comparable jobs; and level of hire based on aforementioned qualifications.