SCOTUS to Consider Whether State Bans on "Conversion Therapy" Violate the First Amendment

This morning, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in Chiles v. Salazar, a First Amendment challenge to a Colorado law that prohibits so-called "conversion therapy" for minors. At issue is whether this is a permissible regulation of professional conduct or a viewpoint-based restriction on speech (with potential religious liberty implications as well). This will almost certainly be one of the most watched (and potentially most controversial) cases of next term.

Here is the question presented from the petition for certiorari: