"The Digital Fourth Amendment," Now Shipping

My new book is now available.

I'm pleased to say that my new book, The Digital Fourth Amendment, is now available for shipping at Amazon and elsewhere.  There were some publishing snafus that delayed it a few weeks, but it's now available in both print and Kindle formats. An audiobook version is on the way, but not for a few months.

I'm planning a few blog posts over the next week or two to introduce the basic arguments of the book and to explain why I wrote it.  But for now I just wanted to flag that the book is finally available.  More next week.

