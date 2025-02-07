More from the Megan Thee Stallion lawsuit I blogged about below:

Under Section 836.13, Florida Statutes, a plaintiff may bring a civil action against anyone who "willfully and maliciously promotes" an "altered sexual depiction" of her without her consent. The statute defines "promote" broadly, covering actions like publishing, distributing, exhibiting, or presenting the altered content.

Count II of the Amended Complaint alleges Defendant did just that—first by "liking" a post on X.com containing a deepfake pornographic video of Plaintiff, then by directing her followers to her "Likes" page where the video remained accessible. The parties do not dispute that the video meets the statute's definition of an "altered sexual depiction"; they only disagree on whether Defendant's conduct amounts to "promotion." …