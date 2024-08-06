Lawsuit Over Alleged Discriminatory Refusal to Let Church Lease School Property on Weekends Can Go Forward

From Pines Church v. Hermon School Dep't, decided last week by Chief Judge Lance Walker (D. Me.):

Plaintiffs The Pines Church and its lead pastor, Matt Gioia, looking for a new space to accommodate their growing congregation, requested a twelve-month lease to hold Sunday services at Hermon High School. The Defendant Hermon School Department's School Committee, after meeting and discussing the challenges associated with such a relationship, did not make a motion to vote on the requested twelve-month lease. Furthermore, the Committee members refused to second a motion to vote on a six-month lease. Ultimately, the Committee voted to offer Plaintiffs a month-to-month lease. Plaintiffs filed this civil action, alleging that the School Committee's refusal to extend a long-term lease was motivated by animus against their sincerely held religious views …. The School Department offers a competing characterization of events, maintaining that the School Committee's decision was influenced by concerns about entering into a long-term lease agreement. Before the Court are the parties' competing motions for summary judgment. Plaintiffs rely on the relatively blatant bias and the inferences that arise from the interrogatories posed by one Committee member who demanded to know from Pastor Gioia the Church's "position" on a spate of religious, political, and cultural flashpoints before evaluating whether to extend a lease on behalf of a publicly funded school. Plaintiffs also rely on a somewhat more tepid bias, sanitized through fear-of-association comments by others, along the lines that association with the Church may not fit with the Committee's "goals" and may therefore create a "negative image" by not comporting with the School Department's "mission" and evidently its own beliefs. This evidence certainly is probative of Plaintiffs' position that the School Committee's refusal to offer Plaintiffs a lease was motivated by unconstitutional considerations, such as animus toward the Church's orthodox religious beliefs. For its part, the School Department counters that the School Committee's decision, save for the one Committee member's bill of particulars put to the Pastor, simply resulted from humdrum, benign space and cost concerns, although that narrative is far from conclusive based on the summary judgment record. These competing characterizations of the Committee's motivations form the most conspicuous reason I deny summary judgment to the parties in favor of a jury trial.

More on the facts of the case:

At the November 7, 2022, School Committee meeting, Gioia gave a presentation to the Committee. To signify the Church's intent to invest in the Hermon community, Gioia offered to pay $1,000 per month, which was $400 more than the School Department's proposed monthly rent. The following day, School Committee Member Chris McLaughlin emailed The Pines Church and explained that he had "a few follow-up questions for" Gioia "that occurred to [him] after the presentation." Gioia responded, asking that McLaughlin funnel his questions through Superintendent Grant. McLaughlin emailed Superintendent Grant and wrote that he wanted to get a better sense of how the Church "approaches issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion" and "[the Church's] messaging around some key issues relevant to marginalized communities." McLaughlin was "curious" about whether "the Pines Church" is "receptive of same-sex marriages?" He asked if "they consider marriage only to be between 1 man and 1 woman?" "In addition to" his "question on marriage," McLaughlin was "wondering if" Pastor Gioia "can share more information on where the Pines Church stands on" the following issues: "Access to safe and affordable abortion";

"Access to gender affirming medical care";

"Conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ individuals (youths and adults)"; and

"Inclusive sexual education and access to birth control for youth." On November 10, Superintendent Grant forwarded these questions to Pastor Gioia, who did not respond. There is no evidence suggesting that other Committee members were involved in McLaughlin's inquiry or knew about it. On December 12, 2022, the School Committee met to consider the Church's lease request. The parties offer competing narratives of what was said during this meeting. Plaintiffs claim that one of the Committee members questioned how the lease would "fit" with the "Committee's 'goals'" and that Hermon High School Principal Brian Walsh and other Committee members commented that the School Department's association with the Church might create a negative image. According to Plaintiffs, Principal Walsh insinuated that the School Department could not associate themselves with the Church because its religious and political beliefs do not align with the School Department's mission and apparently its conflicting beliefs. Lastly, Plaintiffs assert that the Superintendent and the Committee members did not identify any scheduling conflicts with Plaintiffs' requested lease. The School Department refutes this description. The parties agree that the Committee members [also] discussed school-sponsored activities taking priority, space in the parking lot, and staffing issues, including the need to have the high school space cleaned on Sundays….

And some excerpts from the court's analysis: