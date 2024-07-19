Podcast Interview With Jay Nordlinger of National Review

Jay Nordlinger of National Review interviewed me for the latest episode of his Q&A podcast. We covered a wide range of topics, including shortcomings of the Constitution, why I don't revere any Supreme Court justices, academic freedom, Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, American exceptionalism, and more.

It was an honor to be interviewed for a podcast whose previous interviewees include such vastly more distinguished people as Nathan Sharansky, Nobel Prize-winning economist Vernon Smith, and more. Nordlinger posted a summary of some of the issues we covered at the National Review website. I have embedded the podcast below.

Here are links to some of the writings mentioned in the podcast:

1."Things I Hate About the Constitution."

2. My critique of the Supreme Court's Trump immunity decision.

3. My 2017 exchange with future GOP VP nominee J.D. Vance, and more recent post about his hostility to free markets.

4. post on the Enlightenment liberal ideology of the Declaration of Independence and the Founding.

5. "Immigration and the Principles of the Declaration of Independence."

6. My book Free to Move. The Introduction includes a brief discussion of how J.D. Vance's Hillbilly Elegy illustrates the benefits of empowering more people to "vote with their feet."