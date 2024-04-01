No Right to Be Forgotten for Defendant in Civil Case

In Decastro v. Kavadia (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 23, 2004), defendant in the long-closed case asked the Court to "'remove [] posts' about this case from the New York Post's website and online legal databases such as Justia, eDiscovery Assistant, Casetext, and Leagle," on the grounds that "these posts are 'damaging [his] name' and 'affecting [his] life and career.'" No, said Judge Jesse Furman (S.D.N.Y.):

To the extent that Kavadia asks the Court to order that public reporting about this case be removed from the Internet, such an order would blatantly violate the First Amendment. To the extent that Kavadia's request can be construed as a request to seal the record of this case, it is without merit, both because the proverbial cat is well out of the bag and because Kavadia's embarrassment does not overcome the strong presumption in favor of public access that applies here…. "Generalized concerns of adverse publicity do not outweigh the presumption of access." …

Quite right, and I think clearly so under U.S. law, though some court decisions in past cases had granted such remedies (at least initially), see, e.g., here, here, and here. Here is a taste of the factual backstory in the case, from the opening paragraph of the Casetext opinion:

At the heart of this case, which was tried to a jury in March 2017, lies a dispute over the ownership of fourteen uncut diamonds. At the time of trial, the parties apparently believed that the diamonds, purportedly of museum quality, were worth approximately $35 million, but it now appears that they are worth a small fraction of that amount. Now pending is a narrower dispute over who has priority with respect to proceeds from the sale of the diamonds. The issue arises because, on November 11, 2017, the Court granted the unopposed motion of Matthew Harris, Esq., to withdraw as counsel to Plaintiffs …. On March 11, 2018, Harris filed a motion to enforce an attorney's charging lien against DeCastro pursuant to Section 475 of the New York Judiciary Law, essentially arguing that he should be paid from the proceeds of the sale of the diamonds before anyone other than the third-party custodian that has been holding the diamonds at the Court's direction….

And here is the core of Kavadia's request; as you might gather, he is not represented by counsel here: