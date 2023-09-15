YIMBY Progress In California

The state of California recently enacted a number of new laws constraining exclusionary zoning, thereby making it easier for property owners to build new housing on their land. The LA Times summarizes them:

As the article notes, to get SB 423 passed, Sen. Wiener had to agree to increased labor regulations on projects authorized by the law. That, unfortunately, may reduce the amount of construction that occurs, and make it more expensive. Still, the two bills are notable steps in the right direction. Wiener deserves great credit for his longstanding and ongoing efforts to promote YIMBY ("Yes in My Backyard") zoning reform in America's most populous state.

California has some of the most severe zoning restrictions in the nation. Its size and economic importance make reform their especially important. In addition, policies enacted there often have an example effect on other states, particularly liberal "blue" jurisdictions.

At the risk of annoying regular readers who may be tired of me emphasizing it, exclusionary zoning is the most important property rights issue of our time. It stifles economic growth, and is a major obstacle to opportunity for the poor and disadvantaged. Liberals, conservatives and libertarians all have compelling reasons to oppose it, and push for reform.

These new California laws reinforce recent successes in several other states. Hopefully, the positive trends will continue, though there have also been some setbacks.