The Major Questions Doctrine "Reflects a Deeply Held Impulse in Common Law Adjudication."

Our starting place is Entick v. Carrington (1765), an English case well known to the Founders. It concerned (among other things) the power of a Secretary of State to issue a warrant for seizing an author's papers in an investigation for seditious libel. Lord Camden, the chief justice of Common Pleas, held that such warrants were illegal. Here's how he explained his decision (according to the best report we have of his opinion):

As this Jurisdiction of the Secretary of State is so extensive; therefore the Power ought to be as clear as it is extensive.

In other words, as executive officials claim greater authority, their burden of proving the lawfulness of that authority rises. Or, as another reporter summarized Camden's decision, "one should naturally expect that the law to warrant [the exercise of executive power] should be clear in proportion as the power is exorbitant." In Entick itself, Camden found that seizing an author's papers involved "extensive" power, in part because of the (related or unrelated) secrets that might be disclosed as a result. Therefore, the government and its agents bore a heavy burden in proving that such power was lawful. They failed to meet that burden, and they lost the case.

As we explained in a recent article, Camden's framework was widely shared at the time. Even Lord Mansfield—Camden's great political and jurisprudential rival—agreed that exceptionally broad claims of executive power had to be supported by exceptionally clear legal authority. By the same token, a relatively minor exercise of power required a lesser showing of legal authority. The "extensiveness" of a power depended in part on how long its exercise lasted. The disclosure of secrets in Entick was irreversible and therefore "extensive." In contrast, Camden presented the temporary suspension of grain exports as relatively insignificant because of its limited duration.