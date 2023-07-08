AALS Online Symposium on New Books in Constitutional Law

On July 20, from 12:30 to 2:30 PM EDT, the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) will be holding an online symposium on "New Books in Constitutional Law." Participants include Prof. Kermit Roosevelt (Univ. of Pennsylvania), Prof. Samatha Barbas (U. of Buffalo), Michael Mannheimer (Northern Kentucky Univ.), and myself. Prof. Scott Gerber (Ohio Northern Univ.) will moderate. The event is free and open to the public. Registration available here, along with the participants' bios. I think the event has a good mix of presenters, topics, and viewpoints.

I will be speaking about my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom (Oxford University Press, revised and expanded edition, 2022), with a focus on the implications of my arguments for constitutional theory and design.

Here is the AALS description:

This webinar will discuss new books in constitutional law by Kermit Roosevelt III, Ilya Somin, Samantha Barbas, and Michael Mannheimer. Scott Douglas Gerber will moderate the webinar…. Prof. Roosevelt's "The Nation That Never Was" offers a powerful and inspirational rethinking of our country's history and uncovers a shared past that we can be proud to claim and use as a foundation to work toward a country that fully embodies equality for all.

Prof. Somin's "Free to Move" discusses how broadening opportunities for foot voting can greatly enhance political liberty for millions of people around the world.

Prof. Mannheimer's "The Fourth Amendment" chronicles how the courts' misinterpretation of the 4th and 14th Amendments has led them to hold federal and state law enforcement to the same constitutional standards.

Prof. Barbas' "Actual Malice" tells the full story of New York Times v. Sullivan by drawing on previously unexplored sources, including the archives of the New York Times Company and civil rights leaders.

Many thanks to Prof. Gerber and AALS for organizing this event, and including me.