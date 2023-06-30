President Biden: Supreme Court Is Not "Normal," But Should Not Be Expanded

In prepared remarks yesterday, President Biden condemned the Supreme Court's decision to dramatically restrict the use of race in college admissions in SFFA v. Harvard. He said he strongly disagreed with the decision. The Court "once again walked away from decades of precedent" and "effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions." When asked by a reporter whether the Supreme Court is "a rogue court," the President responded: "this is not a normal court."

Speaking later to MSNBC, however, the President rejected proposals to increase the size of the Court as a way to shift its ideological balance. Reuters reports: