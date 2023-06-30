Stewart Baker and Max Schrems Debate the Privacy Framework

Max Schrems is the lawyer and activist behind the first and second (and, probably soon, a third) legal challenge to the adequacy of US law to protect European personal data. Thanks to the Federalist Society's Regulatory Transparency Project, Max and I were able to spend an hour debating the law and policy behind Europe's generation-long fight with the United States over transatlantic data flows. It's civil, pointed, occasionally raucous, and wide-ranging – a fun, detailed introduction to the issues that will almost certainly feature in the next round of litigation over the latest agreement between Europe and the US. Matthew Heiman acted as moderator.

