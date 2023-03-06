The Volokh Conspiracy
Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court—Round of 12
12 Teams of HS Students presented oral argument in Students for Fair Admission v. UNC
The topic for the 11th Annual Harlan Institute–Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is Students for Fair Admission v. UNC. In February, twenty-six teams of high school students presented oral arguments in the semifinal round. Last week, we hosted arguments from the top-twelve advancing teams. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The Round of 4 will be held later this month.
