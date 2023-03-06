The topic for the 11th Annual Harlan Institute–Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is Students for Fair Admission v. UNC. In February, twenty-six teams of high school students presented oral arguments in the semifinal round. Last week, we hosted arguments from the top-twelve advancing teams. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The Round of 4 will be held later this month.

Match #1

Team #11965 v. Team #12048

Match #2

Team #12052 v. Team #12577

Match #3

Team #12063 v. Team #12041

Match #4

Team #11696 v. Team #11770

Match #5

Team #11762 v. Team #11695

Match #6

Team #11969 v. Team #12823