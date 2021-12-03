Over the past nine months, I have written more than 40 posts on Dobbs, as well as the S.B. 8 cases. No comment on whether any of my ideas are viable. Here, I will list them as a compendium.

I think I am done writing about Dobbs for now. Still, remember that a case is not over when it is submitted. There will be a seven-month campaign to exert all manner of pressure on the Justices. And, I'll make a prediction. If, in a few weeks, there is a spate of writings about a specific aspect of the case from well-placed writers, there may be have been a leak. These leaks happened in NFIB. And I think they happened in Bostock. There are always attempts to work the refs.