Posts on Dobbs
A compendium of my writings on the case.
Over the past nine months, I have written more than 40 posts on Dobbs, as well as the S.B. 8 cases. No comment on whether any of my ideas are viable. Here, I will list them as a compendium.
- What is going on with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization? (Updated)
- The Court Punts by Granting Cert in Cameron v. EMW Women's Surgical Center
- The Chief Justice's Last Bulwark of Moderation: Limiting and Reframing Questions Presented
- What Would An Actual 6-3 Conservative Court Have Done This Past Term?
- Noah Feldman Indulges in Brett Kavanaugh Fan Fiction on Dobbs
- Chief Justice Roberts's Long, Longer, and Longest Games
- Why Did Texas Enact S.B. 8?
- The Fact That X States Failed To Criminalize An Act in 1868 Does Not Mean That Committing The Act Is A Fundamental Right
- Chemerinsky: Republican Justices Are "Partisan Hacks"
- SG Argues There Is No Middle Path in Dobbs
- Ruth Marcus Joins The Brett Kavanaugh Fan Fiction Club
- Can Cooper v. Aaron Save Roe v. Wade?
- Noah Feldman Indulges in Gorsuch and Barrett Fan Fiction
- The "Reagan Revolution" and OT 2021
- Five Thoughts on the Timing of U.S. v. Texas and WWH v. Texas
- An Unexpected NYT Op-Ed: "A Hard but Real Compromise Is Possible on Abortion"
- Why Aren't Texas Abortion Providers Actively Resisting S.B. 8?
- Making Sense of the S.B. 8 Rocket Docket
- End the Epicycles of Roe
- Guns, Terms, and Deals
- #FedSoc2021 and Dobbs
- A Message From A Current 3L and FedSoc Officer About Dobbs
- Grateful For A Long-Overdue Debate on Dobbs, Originalism, and Stare Decisis
- New Churches, New Movements
- Originalism, Inc.
- Poll: People Oppose Overruling Roe, But Favor 15-Week Abortion Ban
- SCOTUS Does Not Decide S.B. 8 Cases
- AG Meese: Failing to Overrule Roe and Casey "Would Threaten to Destroy the 40-Year Effort to Restrain the Court with the Founders' Interpretive Principles"
- Predicting Justice Barrett's First Question in Dobbs
- Charles Fried's Hat and Sweater
- Where was Justice Kagan in Dobbs?
- Justice Sotomayor Needs To Re-Read Marbury v. Madison
- Justice Breyer and Sotomayor Do Not Understand Who Decides
- Chief Justice Roberts's Question About Stare Decisis and Originalism
- Justice Blackmun's Papers?!
- Dobbs Ain't Over Till It's Over
- Heritage Reporting Company Corrects Justice Sotomayor's Speaking Error
- The "Stench" of Justice Sotomayor's Putrid Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
- Justice Breyer Is Forever Afflicted With Lochnerphobia
- Stare Decisis in Obergefell and Dobbs
- What's going on with Dobbs and the S.B. 8 Cases?
- Yes, The Supreme Court Has Reversed A Precedent Based Entirely On Its Wrongness
I think I am done writing about Dobbs for now. Still, remember that a case is not over when it is submitted. There will be a seven-month campaign to exert all manner of pressure on the Justices. And, I'll make a prediction. If, in a few weeks, there is a spate of writings about a specific aspect of the case from well-placed writers, there may be have been a leak. These leaks happened in NFIB. And I think they happened in Bostock. There are always attempts to work the refs.