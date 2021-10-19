The Volokh Conspiracy

An Unexpected NYT Op-Ed: "A Hard but Real Compromise Is Possible on Abortion"

Public support for Roe v. Wade is difficult to measure because people don't understand what Roe, and Casey actually held.

Often, I see public polling that asks people whether they support Roe v. Wade. I find these surveys largely unhelpful, because people do not know what Roe, or Casey, actually held. Indeed, each year my students are surprised to learn how those two landmark decisions drew lines: Roe at the second trimester, Casey at the point of viability. I find far more meaningful those surveys that ask about restrictions at various stages of pregnancy: Six weeks? First trimester (12 weeks)? 15 weeks? Viability (~22 weeks)? Second trimester (24 weeks)? No restrictions at all? Generally, support for first trimester abortions is far greater than support for abortions are the first trimester.

Today, the New York Times published an op-ed (now called a "guest essay") that shines a light on these numbers, and offers a possible compromise on the issue.

First, the article explains that public polling on abortion has remained remarkably consistent over the past five decades, even as views on LGBT issues has shifted significantly:

The persistence of Roe's many foes is surprising if you see abortion as a culture-war issue, like L.G.B.T.Q. rights or sex education, where more Americans have embraced progressive views over time. If abortion was like these cultural issues, we would expect Americans to be far more in favor of abortion rights today than they were 50 years ago when rates of church attendance were higher and social attitudes were far more conservative, especially on issues related to gender and sex.

But that's not what happened. Although the Roman Catholic Church was key to propagating anti-abortion views in the early years of the abortion conflict, steep declines in church attendance have done little to depress pro-life sentiment. Surveys also show that Americans embraced more egalitarian gender attitudes over time without letting go of their opposition to abortion. Consequently, citizens on both sides of the issue are now far less divided by their position on gender roles than they were in the 1970s.

For these reasons, I don't find persuasive arguments that overruling Roe would lead to overruling Obergefell and Lawrence. Same-sex marriage has reached a broad level of consensus in a very short period of time. Indeed, even back in 2003, sodomy prosecutions were almost nonexistent. It was a strategic blunder for the Harris County District Attorney to even bring the case against Lawrence. Those cases are not going anywhere. Ditto for Loving and Griswold. Support for interracial marriage is at very high levels. And Estelle Griswold begged to be arrested in order to set up her test case six decades ago. The only substantive due process precedent on the chopping block would be Roe.

Second, many abortion providers decline to perform abortions after the first trimester:

While essentially all abortion providers outside Texas offer their services to women in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, there is a sharp decline after that point. Roughly half of clinics don't offer abortion by Week 15, the limit set by Mississippi. At Week 24, fewer than 10 percent of clinics do so.

I've looked into how many clinics actually perform abortions in the ninth month, where legal. The number is very low, because those clinics do not always advertise such services.

Third, the article recounts the experience of one abortion provider who refused to perform abortions after the first trimester:

As a large body of research shows, providers usually dislike providing abortions at some point in the second trimester when the fetus becomes more recognizably human.

A good example is Dr. Susan Wicklund, a hero of the abortion-rights movement. In the face of death threats, she gained attention for going to work with a loaded revolver at the ready. Less noted was her decision to limit her practice to first-trimester abortions. Recalling her decision, Dr. Wicklund, who is now retired, wrote: ''Seeing an arm pulled through the vaginal canal was shocking. One of the nurses in the room escorted me out when the color left my face." She continued, "From that moment, I chose to limit my abortion practice to the first trimester: 14 weeks or less." In her willingness to face murderous abortion foes but not second- trimester abortions, Dr. Wicklund embodies our clashing impulses.

Roe drew the line at the second trimester. Casey drew the line at the point of viability. Perhaps Dobbs will move that line up to the first trimester.

I think it is entirely possible the Court finds that Mississippi's fifteen-week ban is valid, thus opening the door to prohibiting abortion after the first trimester. And, in the same term, the Court could find that Texas's six-week ban is unconstitutional. In many cases, women do not even know they are pregnant at that early juncture. The Court could find such an early line might even fail the rational basis test. But S.B. 8 would remain in effect for abortions after the first trimester. Still, this sort of compromise–don't say "split the baby"–would largely restore abortion laws to the democratic process.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Mal-2

    Is public opinion polling really a good indicator of what the Supreme Court will decide?

    1. rsteinmetz

      The basic problem with Roe is that the Supreme Court subsisted it’s opinion for the legislatures. Had the court simply found for Roe without establishing any hard rules, then the legislatures of the various states could have crafted laws regulating abortion in a reasonable manner, without much of the hysterics that we have seen for so long.

  2. Mark Leen

    The state does not have a rational basis to outlaw abortion? That would be as bad a legal decision as Roe. That sort of political compromise is not law, it is policy. While Robert’s might do that under a false sense of preserving legitimacy, I don’t see the five others going along. I find it much more likely that they strike Roe and then Roberts with Kavanaugh in tow finds a problem with the SB 8 enforcement mechanism (which could also be applied in blue states to gun sellers).

  3. MollyGodiva

    A compromise that I think could work:
    * Access to abortion in the first trimester (or maybe a bit sooner) no without limits.
    * Removal of the abortion specific restrictions on funding and regulations of clinics.
    * No abortion after first trimester (or maybe 10’weeks) except to prevent serious health risks of mother.
    * Accurate and comprehensive reproductive instruction in school.
    * Free and open access to all forms of birth control.
    * Social welfare programs to help low income mothers including child care.

  4. Bob from Ohio

    “I find these surveys largely unhelpful”

    All issue polls are trash, without exception.

    1. apedad

      Agree!

      And I like how Prof. Blackman goes from saying that to, ” Surveys also show that Americans. . . .”

      As yes, there are technical differences between a survey and a poll, but it’s still gathering info from the public.

      1. apedad

        Note: That’s not a Blackman quote but he did add it to his blog.

  5. WRD

    Oh man, where to begin on this. Let’s start with:

    1) Specific citations to the public opinion polls Blackman uses would be helpful.

    2) Compromise is possible, but according to whom? *I personally* wouldn’t mind some splitting of the baby (pun intended) on exactly where a state government may at their option prohibit abortion. And perhaps the public agrees with me. But is the current legal and political system organized to result in this type of compromise? (No)

    3) It was a “strategic blunder” by Harris County to bring the sodomy case?? Exactly what is the strategy being executed here that was done so in error?

    This is absolutely right. For political reasons, liberals have always been afraid to defend smashmortion (“Knocked Up” so perfectly mocked this attitude). Which is weird, because Roe is pretty popular.

    But one of the offshoots of the smashmortion strategy is that liberals think the ticket is to claim it will never stop with Roe. Griswold and Lawrence and Obergefell are perpetually on the chopping block, and you know what, they are going to interpret the 14th Amendment to ban abortion nationwide too!

    If you look at what the conservative movement is actually doing, you can see that’s false. There was a small boomlet in Kim Davis-style cases on gay marriage, but that faded. The only cases left are Masterpiece Cakeshop type things that may nibble around the edges but do not directly challenge Obergefell. Same with contraception- Hobby Lobby was an abomination, but it was also pointedly NOT a challenge to Griswold. And nobody’s reviving sodomy laws.

    And no way will any conservative judge ever hold that the 14th Amendment imposes a duty on the state to protect life. That is so obviously going to lead to liberal results in tons of other cases. There’s a reason that conservative judges and scholars supported the result in DaShaney.

    Their project on substantive due process was to overturn Roe/Casey, and really, only Roe/Casey. And liberals have lost a lot of ground in this argument for not just sticking to the issue and talking about abortion rights.

  7. captcrisis

    “Guest essay” is not a new name for “op-ed”.

  8. Lee Moore

    A much simpler and more constitutionally justified “compromise” would simply be to rule what everybody on all sides already knows – that the Constitution has precisely squat to say about abortion and that therefore SCOTUS should have nothing to say about it either.

    That would throw the matter back to the States where in all probability most States would arrive at the sort of somewhere between 1st an 2nd trimester compromise proposed.

    No doubt some very blue places would still have the political concensus for OK-ing abortion all the way until the crittur is outside and has had its cord chopped. While some very red places would try a full ban, or a post heartbeat ban. But its doubtful if they could sustain them. GOP state legislatures would probably find themselves on the wrong end of some fairly unpleasant election results and would trim to something like the 1st trimester.

    1. Commenter_XY

      Completely agree. I have always felt that SCoTUS is wrongly (and very unfairly) put into the untenable position of having to adjudicate questions that really ought to be decided by our elected representatives.

      The state legislatures can decide this.

  9. Longtobefree

    You cannot compromise with an executioner.

  10. TTC

    One major problem: the “health exception” basically vitiates any laws against abortion, regardless of the viability of the fetus.

  11. Chris Gates

    So much for Josh “judges shouldn’t just totally make up unenumerated rights out of nowhere” Blackman

  12. not guilty

    Much of the criticism of Roe v.Wade focuses on abortion rights not being included in the text of the Constitution. That cavil applies with equal force to other substantive due process rights. A right to marriage is nowhere enumerated in the Constitution, nor is a right to use birth control, nor is a right to sexual intimacy. Nevertheless, SCOTUS has substantially removed these subjects from the vicissitudes of state legislative politics.

    As early as 1923, the Supreme Court recognized that the liberty protected by the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment ¨denotes not merely freedom from bodily restraint but also the right of the individual to contract, to engage in any of the common occupations of life, to acquire useful knowledge, to marry, establish a home and bring up children, to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and generally to enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.¨ Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 U.S. 390, 399 (1923). The concept of unenumerated rights is not of recent vintage.

    Many abortion opponents also object to birth control as well. If a state interest in interfering with the personal decision to bear a child is recognized, how long will it be before the coat hanger coalition threatens Griswold v.Connecticut and Eisenstadt v. Baird?

