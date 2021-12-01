Dobbs Ain't Over Till It's Over

Today I did several radio interviews about Dobbs. I expressed a somewhat unexpected optimism. These hosts, who are used to my dour pessimism, were somewhat surprised by my rosy outlook. My response: the case is not settled till it's published. Over the next seven months, there will be a vicious campaign to exert all manner of pressure on the Justices. The stench will be rancid. This case will make the NFIB chicanery seem tame.

It ain't over till it's over. So don't get cocky.