Why Aren't Texas Abortion Providers Actively Resisting S.B. 8?

The intervenors argue that the abortion providers "fear" the Court will overrule Roe and Casey.

Critics of S.B. 8 is that this private enforcement regime would allow blue states to prohibit firearm ownership. I've asked a gun rights activists what would happen if California banned the sale and possession of handguns through a private cause of action. Their response: "Come and take it." They would engage in active civil disobedience, and resist the law. They would be happy to get sued, and would win in court every time. Of course, gun rights activists know that Heller is secure. Even if the Court will not expand the Second Amendment to conceal carry in Bruen, there is no realistic chance the Court scales back the right to keep a gun in the home.

Abortion, however, stands in a very different position. Roe and Casey are on the chopping block. There is a chance both precedents are overruled this Term. And abortion providers understand this risk all too well. As a result, with few exceptions, abortion providers have strictly complied with S.B. 8. Indeed, during the brief interregnum before the Fifth Circuit stayed Judge Pitman's ruling, Planned Parenthood refused to provide post-cardiac-activity abortions. Why? Under S.B. 8, the providers would be subject to retroactive liability. And those suits could bankrupt Planned Parenthood.

This fear of prospective liability has largely defined the litigation strategy. Planned Parenthood, as well as the United States, have gone on offense to avoid raising their constitutional arguments in a clean, defensive posture.  Today, briefs were filed in United States v. Texas. The intervenors make this point directly:

The United States also complains that "the theoretical availability of S.B. 8's 'undue burden' defense has not actually prevented the law from achieving near-total deterrence of covered abortions." Mot. to Vacate Stay at 15. But that is because this Court is currently considering whether to limit or overrule Roe and Casey.28 See Tex. Health & Safety Code § 171.209(e) ("The affirmative defense under Subsection (b) is not available if the United States Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) or Planned Parenthood v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833 (1992)"). If abortion providers felt confident that this Court would persist in its support for Roe and Casey, then they could violate the statute without fear of liability. The deterrence comes from the uncertainty surrounding the future of Roe, and there is nothing unconstitutional about a statute that threatens to impose retroactive civil liability in response to a Supreme Court ruling.

The Intervenors argue forcefully that the proper channel to review this law would be in a defensive posture. And they draw an analogy to the wedding provider cases:

[T]his Court has no basis in fact or law to presume that the Texas courts would reject valid constitutional defenses asserted in SB 8 litigation. The United States does not even assert otherwise; it just complains that SB 8 deters abortion providers from defying the law and inviting this litigation. But that objection is misguided and immaterial. It is common that the risk of losing a constitutional defense will deter a party from engaging in protected conduct—think of the Christian wedding vendors who are facing threats of private lawsuits if they decline to participate in same-sex weddings—but the deterrence comes from the uncertainty on whether the courts will ultimately accept their constitutional defense. See Arlene's Flowers, Inc. v. Washington, 141 S. Ct. 2884 (2021) (denying certiorari). What is deterring abortion providers here is not the procedural structure of SB 8 or its threatened penalties, but the uncertain status of the right to abortion given the grant of certiorari in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, No. 19-1392. Few if any rational abortion providers will risk violating SB 8 when this Court is considering whether to overrule Roe and Casey. That is what is inducing Texas abortion providers to comply with SB 8.

Baronelle Stutzman and Jack Phillips were placed in this position.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic.

  1. Krychek_2

    OK, let’s track this out. Second Amendment proponents tell us that guns, including guns that fire off 100 rounds a minute, are necessary to protect us from government tyranny. Suppose abortion providers were to adopt the same methodology and start shooting private plaintiffs, process servers, court officers, and anyone else whom they view as guilty of tyranny by preventing them from performing abortions. (I know, the pro-life group doesn’t consider that tyranny, which highlights the problem that tyranny is largely in the eye of the beholder.) What result then?

    Well, I don’t know what result then, and neither does anyone else, but I’m pretty confidant that almost nobody would be happy with it. So maybe both sides need to re-examine if that’s a shoe they would want on the other foot.

    1. Obviously if abortion providers were to do that they would be arrested or shot dead resisting arrest. Not seeing the analogy here.

      1. Krychek_2

        Anyone forcibly resisting what they consider to be government tyranny is risking death or arrest, so how are abortion providers different from, i.e., right wing militia groups? Any time someone says let’s use guns to protect ourselves from tyranny, the prevailing party is going to be the last guy standing, which is (1) unpredictable in advance and (2) has nothing to do with who was actually right on the merits of the dispute.

        And the right has made a lot of policy decisions based on a wager that the left won’t then adopt their methods. That’s increasingly looking like a risky bet.

  2. Jason Cavanaugh

    “They would be happy to get sued.”

    No, Professor, they would not. Nobody is ‘happy’ to have to spend unrecoverable (the last time I checked S.B. 8) legal fees to defend a Constitutional right which is supposed to not be violated in the first place.

    1. What legal fees? If you can’t be convicted why hire a lawyer?

    2. Noscitur a sociis

      Prof. Blackman expressed it in a predictably stupid way, but I think he’s basically correct that people interested in Second Amendment impact litigation would be net beneficiaries of a hoplophobic jurisdiction moving its gun regulations to an SB 8-style system.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    ‘Gun nuttery is secure in modern America but abortion is on the way out,’ muttered every disaffected, obsolete Republican who apparently can not count to 13.

    1. C’mon Kook, you can’t even get to ten without fogetting what number to call that next pointy thing coming out of your palm..

      Where’s the video?

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    Open wider, clingers.

    Your betters may not be so gracious in future progress.

    1. Don’t project your deviant sexual desires onto others. We’re not like you.

  5. Critics of S.B. 8 is that this private enforcement regime would allow blue states to prohibit firearm ownership. I’ve asked a gun rights activists what would happen if California banned the sale and possession of handguns through a private cause of action. Their response: “Come and take it.” They would engage in active civil disobedience, and resist the law. They would be happy to get sued, and would win in court every time. Of course, gun rights activists know that Heller is secure. Even if the Court will not expand the Second Amendment to conceal carry in Bruen, there is no realistic chance the Court scales back the right to keep a gun in the home.

    This is easy to say, but one wonders what they would actually do if faced with the prospect of lawsuits. Maybe they would back up the tough talk, but it’s a lot easier to say this stuff when you aren’t actually facing litigation.

    1. No need to hire a lawyer if the courts can’t award damages.

  6. Bob from Ohio

    “There is a chance both precedents are overruled this Term.”

    There is an equal chance I will win the lottery the next time I play.

    1. Krychek_2

      Well, the law of large numbers holds that somebody is going to win the lottery. Probably won’t be either of us, though.

Please to post comments