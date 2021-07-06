The Volokh Conspiracy

What Difference Would a Justice Breyer Retirement Make?

Replacing the Court's most pro-government justice with a young progressive might make a bigger difference than expected.

The Supreme Court's October 2020 term is in the books, and there is no word on whether Justice Stephen Breyer will retire in order to ensure that President Biden names his replacement. Justice Breyer has hired the full complement of clerks for the coming term, and it appears he wants to have one more year as the senior-most liberal on the Court. If the Court is going to be split 6-3, Breyer may be thinking, he might as well be the voice of the three.

Most of those urging Justice Breyer to retired focus on the long term balance of the Court. Breyer should retire now, they argue, so as to ensure that his seat is filled by a Democratic president with a Democratic Senate. This would keep a liberal seat in liberal hands well into the future by replacing a justice in his 80s with one in her 40s or 50s. Those trying to pressure Breyer to retire also worry about what would happen were the Senate to fall back into Republican hands.

Replacing Justice Breyer with a Democratic appointee would maintain the Court's current balance on many high-profile issues, such as race, abortion, religion and even property rights. But I think it is a mistake to assume that a younger, liberal justice would replicate Justice Breyer's jurisprudence and voting pattern across the board. In at least one area—criminal justice—I suspect that a new liberal justice would differ significantly from Justice Breyer.

Throughout his time on the Court, Justice Breyer has been a notably pro-government justice. This has meant support for government regulation, but it has also meant more sympathy for police officers and prosecutors than the typical liberal justice. While Justice Breyer has turned against the death penalty, his pragmatism has also made him more open to government arguments that the rights of suspects and defendants need to be balanced against practical considerations. When the Court splits along formalist-pragmatist lines over criminal procedure, Breyer usually sides with the pragmatists.

A younger liberal justice would likely be more skeptical of government, and law enforcement in particular, than Justice Breyer has been. In a sense, you could say a Breyer replacement would likely be a bit more libertarian. Some of the difference would likely be due to a greater sensitivity to the racial implications of deferring to government power, but some of it would also be generational. As I've noted before, we are already seeing hints of a generational split on criminal justice among the conservative justices, as in Van Buren, and I suspect we will see a similar divergence between Justice Breyer and a younger liberal replacement, if and when he eventually leaves the Court.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Variant

    You assume it’ll be easy to find 50 votes to confirm a liberal justice.

    Feels more likely they’ll need someone moderate to ensure Manchin, etc. are on board.

    1. apedad

      With more Republican seats in play to be flipped, it may get easier after next November.

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/05/politics/2022-senate-race-rankings-july/index.html

      1. Greg J

        Dream on

        1. apedad

          Fox News is reporting that Hershel Walker might run for the Senate.

          So you guys have that going for you.

          https://www.foxnews.com/politics/potential-herschel-walker-georgia-senate-run-gop-concerns

          Trump even says Walker should run!

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        The top three flippable Senate seats are currently occupied by Republicans. Seven of the ten most flippable seats are currently occupied by Republicans.

        Overcoming Sens. Manchin and Sistema — and the Republicans — seems achievable as the American electorate continue to improve (more diverse, less rural, less religious, less backward, less bigoted) each year, even in some of our less advanced states.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          Sinema.

          1. One thing I think the activists in the Democratic Party don’t understand is that Manchin and Sinema are taking the public heat, but there actually a number of Democratic Senators in the background who like filibusters because they reduce the number of tough votes they have to take, or just because they are moderates and don’t want the left to get everything.

            If the Dems won, say, a 53-47 majority in the Senate they might still not be able to get rid of the filibuster because some of those folks would come forward. (On the other hand, if the Dems won 57-43, I suspect the filibuster would be gone or sharply curtailed.)

    2. Moderation4ever

      Has Senator Manchin opposed any court nominees since the Democrats took control of the Senate? I suspect he will defer to the President’s choice.

  2. Brett Bellmore

    I would actually assume that any replacement for Breyer would be radically more hostile to freedom of speech, religion, and association, than Breyer is. Because that’s where all the energy is in the Democratic party today.

    Sure, they’d make a show of selecting a ‘moderate’, but remember: We were told that Garland was a moderate. Now look at his behavior as AG.

    The left does not lack for stealth nominees who’d be 110% on board with their agenda, in a way no jurist of Breyer’s generation would be.

    1. Moderation4ever

      Not sure you are not just repeating Adler’s comments. He noted that there are many factors involved in any justices philosophy to the law and Constitution. It is interesting that he noted fault lines along the generational divide. So it not just conservative vs liberal, but today’s conservative/liberal vs yesterday’s conservative/liberal.

      As for freedom of speech, my generation may well have been the most accepting of free speech. I believe it was tighter in my parents generation and I see it closing in again.

  3. Greg J

    This is a really pathetic article

    You’ve got a full term of SC cases with the current Court. Which cases would have had different outcomes if there’d been a complete “Progressive” nut on the Court instead of Breyer?

    None of them? Some?

    Did you not do even 5 minutes of research before writing this

    1. Brett Bellmore

      At present? The cases wouldn’t have come out different. The Overton window would shift substantially, though, if the Court had a modern left-winger on it, instead of the older generation of left-wingers who were used to making noises about civil liberties, and even meant them to some extent.

