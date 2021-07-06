The Volokh Conspiracy

New Op-Ed: Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude'

"Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone."

|

The Supreme Court's Term has now drawn to a close. So far, we don't have any leaks about internal struggles on the Supreme Court. Yet, on at least two occasions this Term, Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch have expressed concern about the two newest members of the Court. Specifically, the Thomas-3 allege that Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett lack backbone. Blink, and you'll miss these serious allegations. But parse the Court's cases carefully–especially the shadow docket–and the red flags are unmistakeable.

Newsweek has published my new op-ed, titled Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude.'

Here is the introduction:

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.

In an excessive force case, the conservative trio wrote that the two newest Justices were "unwilling to…bear[] the criticism that" denying the prisoner's appeal "would inevitably elicit." And in a religious liberty case, the Thomas-3 charged that Kavanaugh and Barrett lacked the "fortitude" to overrule a controversial precedent. The conservatives implied a similar fissure in several other cases.

It is fairly common for justices to criticize their colleagues' legal judgments. But it is rare for justices to claim that their colleagues are motivated by cowardice. The putative 6-3 conservative majority is, in fact, far from monolithic. At present, we have a 3-3-3 Court. There are three progressives, three conservatives and three members in the middle. Only time will tell whether Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett will sidle up to Chief Justice John Roberts' P.R.-based jurisprudence, or whether they will stand on their constitutional principles.

These warnings came in two cases. First, Fulton:

Gorsuch charged that the majority "dodg[ed] the question today." In a not-so-subtle warning to the other two Trump appointees, Gorsuch wrote that "these cases will keep coming until the Court musters the fortitude to supply an answer." Gorsuch thus called out Kavanaugh and Barrett for lacking "fortitude" in the present moment. This personal attack no doubt reflects simmering tensions within the Court, and those tensions have now spilled into public view.

Second, Lombardo v. City of St. Louis:

Alito, joined by Thomas and Gorsuch, dissented. Based on the process of elimination, Kavanaugh and Barrett agreed with the Court's strange punt. Alito savaged his colleagues. He wrote that the Court was "unwilling to…bear[] the criticism that" denying the appeal "would inevitably elicit." In all likelihood, this punt merely delayed the government's inevitable victory. But, in the meantime, the Supreme Court gets credit for keeping the case alive. Once again, the Court aired its dirty laundry in public. The three conservatives alleged that Kavanaugh and Barrett were afraid of public criticism, and instead chose to virtue-signal.

The 3-3-3 dynamic was evident in other cases, including South Bay II, Arlene's Flowers, Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Degraffenreid, and others.

We should take these warnings seriously.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

    We *should* take these warnings seriously, as clear indicators that Barrett and Kavanaugh may turn out to be justices who take their duty to the country more seriously than their duty to ideology (whether interpretive or political). That would be a very good thing. Not surprising if Barrett turns out to be such a Justice. Shocking if Kavanaugh does.

    Being criticized by Alito (probably the most overtly political justice since Douglas) is a positive point on anyone’s resume.

    So you are saying the press lynch mobs during confirmation worked?

  4. apedad

    The thing that comes across loud and clear is the massive sense of entitlement the right seems to have. They really believe that they are entitled to power, despite having policies majorities of Americans don’t support. They don’t even think they should have to win fair elections.

    Well, guys, no, you’re not entitled to power.

    1. LawTalkingGuy

      Yes they are. They are at the top of the natural
      social and cultural hierarchy, therefore it follows that they are entitled to all political power.

    2. There’s also a separate point I’d make about the entitlement they feel about JUDGES.

      I realize that there’s a huge political component to law and that this is taken into account in appointments, but still, the point of the job is to exercise independent judgment. These folks AREN’T supposed to be like politicians, beholden to the voters. They may have ideologies, but are supposed to look at the cases and the arguments honestly and try to come to the right conclusion even if their side doesn’t like it.

      So when people whine that “their” judges lack fortitude, really, they are expressing an entitlement to results in specific cases. But you aren’t entitled to that. You can pick a judge that philosophically agrees with you, but you aren’t entitled to the result in every case.

    1. JD85

      Better to be metaphorical than literal? That you couldn’t think of a counter example that happened in the last, oh, 12 months is …. something.

      1. mad_kalak

        Ah, I anticipated just that one, an easy reach no doubt. Alas, that wasn’t really about feeling entitled to power, but rather at the abuse of power.

    2. Don Nico

    I enjoy how Josh takes it as self-evident that his is the correct conservative position, and thus that any conservative who doesn’t follow him there is a coward.

Please to post comments