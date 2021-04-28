Nondelegation Doctrine Lessons from State Experience

Several justices on the Supreme Court are interested in reviving the nondelegation doctrine. Three justices joined Justice Gorsuch's Gundy dissent calling for a nondelegation revival, and two other justices have expressed at least some support for the endeavor.

Precisely how to revive the nondelegation doctrine is an interesting question. There is an active academic debate on what lessons can or should be drawn from the founding era, and serious efforts to develop judicially manageable standards for implementing a limit on legislative delegation.

Two recent papers on SSRN suggest there are some lessons to be learned from the states. Given the interest in the nondelegation doctrine among VC readers, I thought I would flag these two papers.

Nondelegation in the States by Benjamin Silver.

American public law is on the precipice of a nondelegation revival. Yet scholars have largely ignored the greatest wellspring of American nondelegation law: that of the states. As a result, the nondelegation literature is badly in need of a broad and deep examination of state nondelegation. This article takes up that task by describing the kaleidoscope of contexts in which states apply the nondelegation doctrine. Significantly, state nondelegation reaches deep into public law and covers far more than the legislature-to-agency delegations that preoccupy the discussion at the federal level. This article analyzes this mess of state nondelegation jurisprudence, arguing that it can be explained coherently by two theories underlying nondelegation: the separation of powers and sovereignty. While these theories overlap to an extent, each supplies a distinct logic to nondelegation, thus motivating the doctrine's disparate and varied applications. Finally, the article argues affirmatively that the Supreme Court ought to consult state nondelegation jurisprudence when it revives the federal nondelegation doctrine. The states' experience counsels important lessons for the federal doctrine. For nondelegation supporters, state nondelegation indicates that a strong doctrine may require revising vast expanses of public law, especially the separation of powers. As a result, a revived doctrine may prove difficult to administer, though in a way few have recognized. Fortunately, where the nondelegation doctrine might overreach into other areas of public law, relatively straightforward doctrinal guardrails can be established so that a strong doctrine doesn't prove to be an obstacle to effective governance.

Decoding Nondelegation After Gundy: What the Experience in State Courts Tells Us About What to Expect When We're Expecting by Daniel Walters (forthcoming in the Emory Law Journal).