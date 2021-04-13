The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 13, 1896
4/13/1896: Plessy v. Ferguson argued.
