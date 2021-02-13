The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court

SCOTUS Refuses to Let Alabama Execute Willie Smith Without His Pastor Present (Without Noting Who Cast the Fifth Vote)

With Justice Barrett joining Justice Kagan, does Dunn v. Smith represent a shift on the Court?

|

On Thursday, while most were focused on the impeachment drama on Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court denied Alabama's request to vacate an injunction barring the execution of Willie Smith. While some justices noted their position in Dunn v. Smith, we do not know who formed the majority rejecting the request.

At issue was Smith's request to have his pastor present at the execution. Alabama bars all clergy from the execution chamber, and Smith claimed this violated his religious liberty rights under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

Justice Kagan issued a brief opinion concurring in the denial, joined by Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and (perhaps surprisingly) Barrett. "Alabama has not carried its burden of showing that the exclusion of all clergy members from the execution chamber is necessary to ensure prison security," Kagan wrote on behalf of four justices. This leaves a mystery: Who was the fifth justice who refused to vote in favor of vacating the stay barring Smith's execution?

Justice Kavanaugh wrote a brief dissent, joined by the Chief Justice, concluding Alabama's policy was permissible because it was non-discriminatory and, in his view, "serves the State's compelling interests in ensuring the safety, security, and solemnity of the execution room." The Court also noted Justice Thomas would have granted the application.

Four justices were on record rejecting Alabama's application. Three justices indicated they would have granted it. This leaves two justices unaccounted for, raising the question which of the two provided (if not both) voted against granting Alabama's application.

Neither Justice Gorsuch nor Justice Alito is known for being particularly solicitous of claims filed by capital defendants. On the other hand, both have been quite supportive religious liberty claims. The conventional wisdom may be that Justice Gorsuch is more likely to be a "cross-over" vote than Justice Alito, but the latter authored an important RLUIPA decision (Holt v. Hobbs) and has been particularly outspoken on the importance of religious liberty of late.

If I had to guess, I would think Justice Gorsuch provided the fifth vote to deny the application, though it is also possible both opted to leave the lower court's injunction in place. Either way, the Court's line-up in Dunn–Barrett and either Gorsuch or Alito (if not both) joining the liberals with Thomas, Kavanaugh and the Chief Justice in dissent–is quite unusual. Is it a sign of things to come? We'll have to see.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: February 13, 2016

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    February.13.2021 at 1:59 pm

    I personally think there should be a requirement that all Supreme court votes with any effect, (Such as on cert requests.) should be role call votes.

    If we’re going to be stuck doing Kreminology, we should at least be entitled to the necessary data.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    February.13.2021 at 2:22 pm

    “Until two years ago, Alabama required the presence of a prison chaplain at an inmate’s side. (It gave up the practice only when this Court barred States from providing spiritual advisors of just one faith.)”

    That explains the coalition — those (Kagan) who want all faiths and those (ACB) who want faith in general.

  3. DaivdBehar
    February.13.2021 at 2:25 pm

    Has to have only his own pastor, not just any pastor. His pastor will, of course, be busy, or in quarantine against COVID. I suggest some COVID arguments be used in death penalty appellate practice. A little nitpicking in lawyer rent seeking, to prolong the salary of worthless appellate lawyers on both sides, and of these worthless Justices in the middle.

    I have come to oppose the American death penalty. It is a mere rent seeking lawyer scam, taking in $billion for appellate practice, and providing no value whatsoever.

    I thought we needed 10,000 executions a year to incapacitate the violent criminals. This was the violent male birth cohort and the proper dose of the death penalty in the dose-response curve. We now have 70000 overdose deaths, way beyond the wildest estimate of pro-death penalty advocates. Crime may disappear from the extinction of the criminals. Fentanyl is now being added to all illegal drugs. I support all sentencing reform, to loose more criminals for disposition by fentanyl in the street.

    I have come to support the Italian death penalty. Guard waves a carton of cigarettes. The difficult, violent inmate is stabbed 50 times. The investigation finds he committed suicide. The “suicide” rate is now 20% of all prison deaths in Europe.

  4. Flight-ER-Doc
    February.13.2021 at 2:27 pm

    So, what happens when the convict’s ‘pastor’ refuses to be present? The execution is denied? A back-door way to prevent death penalties?

  5. Martinned
    February.13.2021 at 2:33 pm

    Weird country. It’s fine for the government to kill its own citizens with malice aforethought, but god forbid you mess with their religious rights while you do it.

    1. Flight-ER-Doc
      February.13.2021 at 2:55 pm

      Don’t let us keep you here

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      February.13.2021 at 3:02 pm

      Not mentioned is that he is to be executed for the “1991 murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham. Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson at gunpoint from an ATM, stole $80 from her and then took her to a cemetery where he shot her in the back of the head. The victim was the sister of a police detective.”

  6. captcrisis
    February.13.2021 at 2:35 pm

    I am embarrassed to be an American, when details of such a barbaric practice are discussed so dispassionately. I’m reminded of court opinions as to whether a dentist examination is required to ensure the number of healthy teeth when selling a slave.

    1. Don Nico
      February.13.2021 at 2:50 pm

      If you’re embarrassed to be an American, there are ~200 other countries for you to choose from.

      1. captcrisis
        February.13.2021 at 3:07 pm

        You don’t know what you’re talking about.

Please to post comments