The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 13, 2016
2/13/16: Justice Antonin Scalia died.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/13/16: Justice Antonin Scalia died.
In 2014, Reason reported on the misbehavior of Rod Ponton, who has suddenly risen to internet stardom after being unable to turn off an adorable filter during an online legal case.
If over-the-top statements likening one's political opponents to Nazis are grounds for firing, Hollywood is in trouble.
After getting a ballot initiative voided, she says she’ll also resist legislators attempting to legalize marijuana.
This is what you get when you mix "science" with "stakeholders."
Tech companies should have the same freedom to choose their customers.