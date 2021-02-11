The Volokh Conspiracy

Redefining "Anti-Semitism" in the Gina Carano Controversy? Or Just Inaccurate Reporting?

The Chicago Sun-Times has this headline over an AP story (the headline appears to be from the Sun-Times, not the AP):

Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after anti-Semitic social media post

The story begins:

Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of "The Mandalorian" cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate.

A spokesperson with the production company said in a statement on Wednesday that Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm with "no plans for her to be in the future."

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement read.

Carano fell under heavy criticism after she posted that "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children."

The actor continued to say, "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

USA Today likewise labels the story "anti-Semitic."

I don't buy it. I think overheated analogies to Nazism are rarely sound, whether they are analogizing the treatment of American conservatives to the treatment of German Jews, calling American politicians Hitler, or, in one memorable e-mail I got a few months ago, "We are not Jews living in Germany in the 1930s, Blacks in America are, every day is like Kristallnacht." (On Kristallnacht, 90 Jews were murdered because they were Jewish, out of a population of 1 million in Germany and Austria, more than 1000 synagogues were burned, and there was much more as well; thankfully, that isn't happening any day, much less every day, to any group in America.)

But this is not anti-Semitism, under any established or sensible definition of anti-Semitism. It isn't "denigrating [Jews] based on their cultural and religious identities." It isn't expressing hostility to Jews because they are Jewish. Indeed, the premise of the analogy is that Jews were wrongly hated, and that, she argues, conservatives are analogously wrongly hated today.

A Newsweek story mentions that Carano was under fire in December for posting this meme that "espouses the anti-semitic consp[i]racy theory that a cabal of rich Jews run the world":

http://twitter.com/IM_Ramble/status/1359598984428355584/photo/1

But while this was apparently based on an apparently anti-Semitic London mural, it's far from clear that she knew that backstory, especially given that this version (which is different than the original) doesn't seem to use any obviously Jewish faces. These seem to me like generic elderly white rich men, who don't even necessarily seem to be bankers as such, as opposed to just powerful businessmen. (The one guy on the right seems more identifiably Jewish to me, though who knows, but the others look like any old white guy in a suit.) Someone not up on the fine points of such debates (whether in England or as to the image being worn by some in the March on Washington or passed along by Ice Cube) can easily pass it along without perceiving it as being about Jews. And in any event, the anti-Semitism allegations in the USA Today, Chicago Sun-Times, and other news stories focused on the Nazis-demonizing-Jews post, not the mural post.

Let me return to my first point: It's bad to dilute the significance of the Holocaust in the public mind by analogizing all misbehavior to the Nazis' treatment of Jews; it both wrongly minimizes what the Nazis did, and it's not really honest. But it seems even worse to dilute the significance of the label "anti-Semitism," by labeling such faulty analogies anti-Semitic.

UPDATE: Robby Soave (Reason) has more, including a pointer to a Tweet by Carano's costar Pedro Pascal, who has apparently posted overheated Nazi comparisons of his own:

https://twitter.com/neontaster/status/1359866655682293768/photo/1

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. dwb68
    February.11.2021 at 12:45 pm

    A lot of times studios fire people for the usual reasons: Being a PITA on set, asking too much money, or generally being mediocre performers – but decide to instead blame their social media posts because its a convenient publicity win-win. On the other hand, studios will tolerate a lot of antics from performers who are a big audience draw.

    One thing Disney is very good at is selling people a story, including a story about why someone was fired.

    Also the wording from lucasfilm is a little odd to me: A “spokesperson with the production company said in a statement on Wednesday that Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm with “no plans for her to be in the future.”

    It does not say she was fired, or that her contract was cancelled, only that she “was not currently employed”. Was her contract even renewed prior to this?

    1. gormadoc
      February.11.2021 at 12:47 pm

      I don’t believe the contract was renewed, at least for Mandalorian, but she was a contender for headlining another Star Wars series.

      1. dwb68
        February.11.2021 at 12:56 pm

        yeah, thats what i read, and if so she was not “fired.” But, Disney is the land of make-believe and they will let you believe whatever is convenient for them.

  2. DaveM
    February.11.2021 at 12:52 pm

    This has nothing to do with logic or reason. Stop going down that track, it helps no one.

    You cannot reason with unreasonable people. Period. They are not interested in your reasons. They will not be convinced by your reasons. They just get angry with your reasons.

    You have to imagine yourself being like a chid with an alcoholic parent. You have to set boundaries that you otherwise wouldn’t have to in a normal relationship.

    Likewise here. You just have to tell them, “no”. That’s it. No explanations, no justifications, no quarter, just plain no.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      February.11.2021 at 1:10 pm

      DaveM: It may well be that some people aren’t convinced by logic or reason — perhaps the Chicago Sun-Times headline writer, or the writer of the USA Today story, or the people at Lucasfilm. (I’m not sure, but let’s assume that.) But my telling them, “no,” isn’t going to help, either, right? What do they care about what I say?

      On the other hand, if enough people tell them “no,” or otherwise push back on what they say and do, then perhaps that will register. Yet to reach those people, logic and reason might actually work; in any event, they’re the only tool I have.

  3. LawTalkingGuy
    February.11.2021 at 1:00 pm

    If you kept the same general idea but swapped in the Rwandan Genocide as your historical analogy, would anybody be saying that the comparison is anti-Tutsi?

  4. Ben of Houston
    February.11.2021 at 1:07 pm

    What I don’t get is that Schwarzenegger was praised for making the EXACT SAME ANALOGY, except in reference to the Capitol Hill Riot. He made a video the same day comparing the Trump supporters to Nazis and explicitly mentioned Kristallnacht.

    These two celebrities are very clearly not being treated the same. You can make the exact same statement, but whether it’s praise-worthy or prison-worthy is which side of the aisle you are on.

    1. loki13
      February.11.2021 at 1:12 pm

      “You can make the exact same statement, but whether it’s praise-worthy or prison-worthy is which side of the aisle you are on.”

      1. Arnold is a Republican.

      2. The reason Arnold was able to discuss it is because he tied it into his personal experience. About how his father (and others he grew up around) were broken afterwards.

      You didn’t actually watch it, did you?

  5. Alan Vanneman
    February.11.2021 at 1:07 pm

    I agree with Gene on this one, whole-heartedly, both as to labeling
    Carano’s post anti-Semitic and for firing her but still find it “funny” that he can devote this many pixels to correcting newspaper headlines while not correcting his own prediction regarding the then-upcoming Jan. 20 festivities in DC. You know, the one that ran

    “But my prediction is that (setting aside the surface matters related to the epidemic) it will be a Jan. 20 of an inauguration year much like any other.”

  6. Dr. Ed 2
    February.11.2021 at 1:08 pm

    My understanding is that the Krystalnaught was so much an exercise of disorganized anarchy that some of the fires endangered (damaged?) non-Jewish property as well. I think it is a fair statement to say that it wasn’t just uniformed soldiers perpetrating it.

    I don’t see anything wrong with saying that….

