Libel

Avenatti v. Fox News Getting Funner (at Least for Law Geeks Like Me)

Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas has been appointed to hear the case.

I blogged in November about this case:

Michael Avenatti sued Fox News and various Fox News personalities Thursday for libel, stemming from Fox's coverage of Avenatti's Nov. 2018 arrest for domestic violence. Much of the Complaint consists of general condemnations of Fox News, but on p. 23 the Complaint finally comes to the particular allegations about how Fox had supposedly defamed Avenatti in particular. (Ken White [Popehat] has more.) Here are some quick thoughts on why the lawsuit is likely going nowhere.

Since then, the case has been removed by defendants to federal district court on the grounds that the plaintiffs and defendants are citizens of different states; Avenatti, though, is trying to get it sent back to Delaware state court, by joining a defendant who is a California citizen, like Avenatti. You can see the motions linked here.

Of course, motions to remand are almost never the funner part. But just this morning, the court announced that Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas has been appointed to sit by designation on the case. (Circuit Judges sometimes sit by designation in district court, which is often viewed as an interesting and useful break from their normal tasks, one that gives them more of a perspective on the district judges whose decisions they have to review.)

Judge Bibas is a former Supreme Court clerk, federal prosecutor, and University of Pennsylvania law professor, indeed one of the leading conservative criminal procedure scholars of his generation. His opinions thus tend to be unusually scholarly; not everyone likes opinions like that, but I certainly do. He is also an excellent writer; so unless the case is promptly remanded, I would expect especially interesting opinions now that he's at the helm. (Indeed, maybe he can make even a motion-to-remand opinion interesting.) Will keep you folks posted.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Krychek_2
    February.11.2021 at 11:08 am

    If someone becomes libel-proof after the suit was filed, as Avenatti almost certainly has, it strikes me that the suit should be dismissed on that basis since there are no damages.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.11.2021 at 11:32 am

      That’s like dismissing a rape complaint because the woman is a prostitute. I could see someone like (convicted) mobster Whitey Bulger being libeled if someone called him an English Protestant (as opposed to the Irish Catholic he was).

      this is about us and who we are, not who Michael Avenatti is.

      1. Krychek_2
        February.11.2021 at 11:36 am

        No, it’s not like that at all. In a defamation case, your damages stem from the injury to your reputation. But if your reputation is already really bad, then what damages do you have?

        Think of it this way. Suppose someone wrote an article claiming that Ted Bundy killed 100 women, and Bundy responded, “That’s defamatory; I only killed 50.” Do you really think anyone would actually think more highly of him since it was only 50 instead of 100? And if not, then what damages does he have?

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    February.11.2021 at 11:23 am

    Trump-nominated judge follows unusual path to preside over case of (sketchy) Trump antagonist. Clingers seem to approve, with glee.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.11.2021 at 11:33 am

      Literate judges tend to write things entertaining to read.

      Kirkland, not so much…

