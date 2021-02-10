The Volokh Conspiracy

Climate Change

Ninth Circuit Denies Petition for En Banc Rehearing in Kids Climate Case

The plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States may now file a petition for certiorari. They should be careful what they wish for.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the plaintiffs' petition for rehearing en banc in Juliana v. United States, the so-called "Kids Climate Case," earlier today. Although the petition had been pending for nearly a year, and the initial panel split over whether the plaintiffs had standing, the order was issued without any noted dissent.

The Ninth Circuit's decision was not particularly surprising. To call the plaintiffs' underlying theory aggressive would be an understatement, and the Supreme Court had previously indicated its skepticism of the trial court decision validating some of the plaintiffs' claims. The current Supreme Court is not particularly fond of aggressive and innovative litigation theories, sweeping environmental claims, or the assertion of previously unrecognized rights protected by substantive due process, yet the Juliana plaintiffs' claims combined all three, and sought injunctive relief against the federal government.

For those judges on the Ninth Circuit with sympathy for the plaintiffs' claims–or claims brought in other climate change cases–the real question was how to let the plaintiffs down easy, without foreclosing future litigation.

What is somewhat surprising is that the plaintiffs have announced their intention to file a petition for certiorari with the Supreme Court. It is not likely any such petition will be granted, but if it were, it would almost certainly end in complete defeat for the Juliana plaintiffs and would risk foreclosing other avenues for climate litigation. There are multiple climate-related cases pending in federal and state courts, many of which are based upon plausible theories of public nuisance. Supreme Court consideration of the Juliana case would threaten the viability of these suits going forward, as the current Court might be inclined to issue a broad ruling constraining the ability of plaintiffs to raise any climate claims in federal court.

Climate change is a serious problem, and creative litigation strategies may be a necessary tool to drive effective and equitable climate policy. Seeking Supreme Court review of the Juliana decision, on the other hand, is a fool's errand.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. mulched
    February.10.2021 at 7:22 pm

    “Climate change is a serious problem, and creative litigation strategies may be a necessary tool to drive effective and equitable climate policy.”

    Fuck that. You want to impose your totalitarian fantasies, at least have the decency to get a legislature to do it. And fuck that too.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      February.10.2021 at 7:53 pm

      I’m mad, and pretending a thing I don’t like the possible implications of doesn’t exist makes me feel better!

      1. mulched
        February.10.2021 at 8:05 pm

        Meh. Somebody will come along to feed ya, but it won’t be me.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      February.10.2021 at 8:13 pm

      Here on the other left coast, we have an Undersecretary of Environmental Affairs for Climate Change who is on YouTube talking about “breaking our will” and forcing us to stop heating our homes (it will be 10 degrees tomorrow night) and driving our cars because of this fascist bullshyte.

      While the Brave New People’s Republic has a RINO Governor, we now have a legitimate Mass GOP chair and he summed this up well:

      “Undersecretary Ismay’s loose comments sadly provide a window into the thinking of climate change bureaucrats: ‘one way or another, the average person is going to submit to our progressive agenda, or else we’re going to make them pay.’”

  2. Brett Bellmore
    February.10.2021 at 7:35 pm

    “and would risk foreclosing other avenues for climate litigation. ”

    Risk, promise. They depend on your perspective. Mulched pretty much says it: You want this sort of thing, get it through the legislature. Using the courts as policy making instruments is fundamentally illegitimate.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      February.10.2021 at 7:41 pm

      That’s OK, Biden is bringing back sue and settle…

    2. Queen Amalthea
      February.10.2021 at 7:54 pm

      There’s a saying, from your perspective everyone to the left of Ghengis Khan…

      Adler is a noted *conservative* on this. But you’re so far to the right on it…

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.10.2021 at 8:11 pm

        Whether the courts should be used to impose substantive policies on the elective branches that politics don’t cause them to pursue should not, ideally, be a liberal/conservative thing. It’s more of a democracy vs judicial tyranny sort of thing.

        If you want these environmental policies, persuade enough fellow politicians that elected officials will deliver them. Don’t use unelected judges to override democracy.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    February.10.2021 at 7:40 pm

    Chinese carbon emissions 2020: 9.04 Billion tons
    US carbon emissions 2020: 5.0 Billion tons

    Any legislation that doesn’t include China is a fool’s errand.

    Any legislation that ultimately just shifts carbon intensive production to China so the resulting products can be imported into the US is worse than a fool’s errand…it will INCREASE carbon emissions, if for no other reason than the transport emissions (but also less efficient Chinese factories.)

  4. Jimmy the Dane
    February.10.2021 at 7:40 pm

    We are supposed to believe that climate change actually exists but NEVER would an election get rigged…..Yeah…. Right….

    1. Queen Amalthea
      February.10.2021 at 7:55 pm

      Are you still whining on the ‘waah, my guy was ahead at 10 pm on election day and then lost later! Must be a steal!!!’ train? Pathetic.

  5. tkamenick
    February.10.2021 at 7:52 pm

    “Climate change is a serious problem” Do you even hear yourself? The climate changing – as it always has and always will – is a serious problem?

    1. Queen Amalthea
      February.10.2021 at 7:56 pm

      Uh, yeah, for lots of people. You’re like ‘floods have always happened, who thinks that it’s a problem!!!’

  6. Dr. Ed 2
    February.10.2021 at 7:54 pm

    “What is somewhat surprising is that the plaintiffs have announced their intention to file a petition for certiorari “

    Why is that surprising? They are fascist ideologues — of course they are going to do this. They are fascist ideologues….

    “It is not likely any such petition will be granted”

    I’m not so sure. All it takes is three votes and I can see a belief that they can kill this now, drive a stake through its heart, and not have to deal with the more messy cases.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.10.2021 at 8:23 pm

      Four votes. But maybe.

  7. y81
    February.10.2021 at 8:10 pm

    Other than issues involving discrimination, I really can’t think of a social problem that the federal judiciary has ameliorated in the slightest. So creative litigation strategies may keep lawyers busy, and full of self-admiration (not that they need much help there), but are unlikely to provide much social benefit.

  8. dwb68
    February.10.2021 at 8:11 pm

    “creative litigation strategies may be a necessary tool to drive effective and equitable climate policy”

    no, thats what elected officials are for.

