Changing Litigating Positions at the Solicitor General's Office

An interesting question of institutional norms

|

NPR has this story (quoting Jonathan Adler among others) about the choices faced by President Biden's solicitor general's office. When should they withdraw briefs filed by the previous administration and replace them with a new position?

As Katyal observes, the Bush administration had largely followed the tradition of defending laws enacted by Congress, even laws that Republicans generally opposed. With rare exceptions, that is one of the traditional jobs of the SG. But the Trump administration did not adhere to that norm.

Perhaps the most glaring example is a case currently before the court in which the Trump administration joined a challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Although the Supreme Court had twice before upheld the law, the Trump administration asked the court to strike it down in its entirely.

The court has already heard arguments in the case, so the question for the Biden administration is this: Should it weigh in at this late date or let sleeping dogs lie?

Because the Justice Department's position in a variety of ways violated so many legal norms, "the case for informing the court that the Justice Department no longer stands behind those briefs, I think is stronger than it would be for a lot of cases," says Case Western University law professor Jonathan Adler.

Katyal says he would go further, not only withdrawing the Trump administration brief but filing a new one in its place. …

Still, the Biden administration knows there will be lots of times in the future when it is trying to persuade a very conservative court to leave undisturbed the policy positions of a far more liberal administrations, positions that, as a pure policy matter, the conservative justices likely disagree with. So the new administration doesn't want to start out by burning its bridges if it doesn't have to.

The consensus view of those quoted in the article is that a new administration should switch position for maybe a few really important things that they think the previous administration got really wrong, but otherwise presumptively stick to the litigating positions of past administrations. And this reflects a broader institutional norm in the Solicitor General's office, that the office should presumptively argue that the law should be interpreted however the office argued in the past that the law should be interpreted.

Interestingly, though, this norm runs counter to an argument recently made by former Deputy Solicitor General Michael Dreeben in the Yale Law Journal Forum. Dreeben, who argued 105 Supreme Court cases, argues that because the Solicitor General's office is not a court, it should actually use the opposite presumption:

Although the judicial system operates with a presumption of retaining precedent even when the Court regards it as wrong, I suggest that the opposite presumption should apply to OSG when it concludes that its prior position is wrong. That is, OSG should operate with a presumption in favor of providing the Supreme Court with its current view of the law, rather than sticking to error

Dreeben adds two caveats: That the because the SG's office has a client, "[a]rriving at a position thus requires balancing both the institutional interests of the United States and a purely legal analysis of the case at hand," and that "the Office should proceed very carefully before concluding that its prior position was wrong." Still, I thought this perspective given that it came from a longtime litigator in the Solicitor General's office.

On the merits, it seems to me that this is a general application of the question of when one should build a certain kind of credibility and when one should spend it. The Solicitor General's office would like the Supreme Court to defer to it, seeing it as some kind of wise, not-too-political respository of institutional knowledge and tradition. It's hard to get the Court to do this if the office is seen as just another group of lawyers with the usual views one would expect them to have given the immediate needs of their client.

If you can build that kind of institutional capital, it's tempting to spend it in the cases that are most important to you or your client. And yet if you do that too transparently, it doesn't work. Maybe there's some very clever mixed equilibrium strategy that works best here, but I don't know whether anybody has found it in practice.

Will Baude

  1. Illocust
    January.25.2021 at 2:40 pm

    Seems weird to me that a brief filed under a previous client (the previous president) can be withdrawn under a new client (the current president). Would think they’d just file a new brief representing their current client’s views.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.25.2021 at 3:13 pm

      Same client, different management.

  2. Cal Cetín
    January.25.2021 at 2:42 pm

    “The Solicitor General’s office would like the Supreme Court to defer to it, seeing it as some kind of wise, not-too-political respository of institutional knowledge and tradition.”

    That sounds like Deep Statery to me. It also sounds like a form of election denialism. “I’ll defend the previous administration’s position as if Biden lost the election.”

  3. Number 2
    January.25.2021 at 2:49 pm

    So this is what NPR wrote: “As Katyal observes, the Bush administration had largely followed the tradition of defending laws enacted by Congress, even laws that Republicans generally opposed. With rare exceptions, that is one of the traditional jobs of the SG. But the Trump administration did not adhere to that norm.”

    Skipping over entirely the Obama Administration’s norm-violating refusal to defend the Defense of Marriage Act. But that was different, of course.

    1. captcrisis
      January.25.2021 at 2:59 pm

      They would have also refused to defend the Fugitive Slave Act. Unless of course you think that would be improper as well.

    2. NToJ
      January.25.2021 at 3:37 pm

      “Skipping over entirely the Obama Administration’s norm-violating refusal to defend the Defense of Marriage Act. But that was different, of course.”

      The Obama Administration continued longstanding practice of defending federal laws in court, including DOMA. President Obama’s Justice Department filed a brief in 2009, supporting DOMA’s constitutionality in Smelt v. United States. Three years later Eric Holder did say he would cease defending the law in court, but would continue enforcing it until repeal or judicial declaration, and invited Congress to step in and defend its own law. The administration did not oppose BLAG’s intervention to defend the constitutionality of DOMA.

      My personal view is that every administration should defend the constitutionality of every law, out of respect for their coordinate branch (Congress), and I’m not aware of any statute that was so obviously unconstitutional that the President would have a duty not to enforce it. However, whenever presidents fail to do so, there’s always this annoying overstatement of the unprecedentedness of that failure. In my lifetime–so since President Regan–every Republican and Democratic President has either challenged or refused to defend some laws that the administration contended were not constitutional. Every one.

  4. captcrisis
    January.25.2021 at 2:57 pm

    You can’t expect the new driver to continue to plow through the woods after the previous driver has driven the car off the road.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.25.2021 at 3:00 pm

      But you’re going to make some guy named Norm mad.

    2. NToJ
      January.25.2021 at 3:40 pm

      I would expect President Biden to defend laws that Congress passed, and so I do think he should change course on the APA. But I also hope President Biden does not decide not to enforce laws that he disagrees with, because that is inappropriate and not consonant with our constitutional system. I believe in the norm that the President ought to enforce and defend the law.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.25.2021 at 3:47 pm

        It’s not a “norm”, it’s an explicit constitutionally imposed “duty”:

        “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,”

  5. santamonica811
    January.25.2021 at 3:50 pm

    “…Still, I thought this perspective given that it came from a longtime litigator in the Solicitor General’s office….”

    ???

